AUDUSD Inflation is still negative

Q2 Australian inflation rate was released at -1.9% on quarter, vs -2.0% expected.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 29, 2020 4:51 AM
Australian flag
Q2 Australian inflation rate was released at -1.9% on quarter, vs -2.0% expected. See the key AUD/USD levels in this video !


Gold, USD/JPY analysis: Dollar in focus as CPI looms
Today 11:18 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:55 AM
Gold forecast: Seasonals point to Jan gains, or did gold peak to soon?
Today 03:49 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: An inverse play on what happens with US 2-year bond yields
Today 12:37 AM
USD/JPY hints at double top ahead of US inflation: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:18 PM
USD/CAD technical analysis: How to trade the Loonie
Yesterday 05:00 PM

