AUDUSD Chinese Balance of Trades disappoints

September Balance of Trades in China fell to 37 billion dollars surplus, below 60 billion dollars surplus expected. China is a key Trade partner for Australia.

October 13, 2020 2:46 AM
September Balance of Trades in China fell to 37 billion dollars surplus, below 60 billion dollars surplus expected. China is a key Trade partner for Australia. See the key AUD/USD levels in this video !


