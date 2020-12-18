AUDUSD bullish momentum likely to continue

Yesterday, official data showed that Australia's jobless rate improved to 6.8% in November.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 18, 2020 3:19 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD bullish momentum likely to continue

Yesterday, official data showed that Australia's jobless rate improved to 6.8% in November (7.0% expected) with an addition of 90,000 jobs (+40,000 jobs expected). 

AUD/USD remains in a strong up trend and is supported by the rising 20MA currently at 0.746 (first support level). The RSI is highly overbought but doesn't show any reversal signal. Readers may want to consider the potential for opening Long positions above the horizontal support at 0.7335 with Fibonacci projection targets at 0.768 and 0.7815. Alternatively, a break below 0.7335 would call for a down move towards 0.722 and 0.709.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Related tags: AUD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
January 26, 2024 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
January 26, 2024 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
January 26, 2024 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 26, 2024 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
By:
David Scutt
January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 18, 2024 04:46 AM
      aus_08
      AUD monthly wrap: November 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 1, 2023 04:07 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 24, 2023 02:20 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.