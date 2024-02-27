AUD/USD snaps 8-day rally, ASX remains rangebound near its highs

The US dollar began the week on another soft note, which allowed EUR/USD to rise for a second day and GBP/USD drift higher for a fifth, although volatility was on the low side due to a lack of market-driving news

We may also be in for another quiet day looking at the calendar, ahead of RBNZ’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and US PCE inflation on Thursday

Wall Street indices closed slightly lower for a second consecutive day, but once against daily ranges were on the low side and these markets remain just off of their all-time highs

The Nikkei 225 reached a new record high on Monday just after the open before retracing and handing back around half of the weekend gap higher

If prices gap lower today it will leave prominent bearish reversal pattern at is all-time high called an Island gap reversal

NZD/USD and AUD/USD were the weakest FX majors on Monday ahead of tomorrow’s RBNZ monetary policy decision.