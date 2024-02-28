AUD, NZD in focus for AU CPI and RBNZ meeting: Asian Open

Data finally begins to pick up for the week with an AU CPI report and RBNZ meeting, which places NZD/USD and AUD/NZD into focus.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 9:45 PM
aus_03
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • The Japanese yen was the strongest forex major on Wednesday on bolstered bets on BOJ tightening following Japan’s slightly hotter CPI data, and safe-haven flows ahead of key economic data
  • USD/JPY initially broke to a 3-day low before finding support above 150, and after recouping two thirds of the earlier losses closed the day with a hanging man reversal candle
  • AUD/JPY retraced for a second day after a bearish reversal candle formed at the 99 handle on Monday, suggesting a corrective phase is now underway
  • Headlines that OPEC+ are considering extending output cuts saw WTI crude oil rise for a second day and probe the January high
  • Wall Street indices seem to be holding their breath ahead of the key US PCE inflation report later this week, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones trading in tight ranges just off of their record highs
  • Improved consumer sentiment for Germany saw the DAX hit a fresh record high and stop just shy of 17,600
  • Business investment in the US appears soft according to the US durables orders report, with goods orders slumping -6.1% - its fastest pace on data going bac to the early 90s.

 

Market Outlook AUD/USD

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 11:30 – AU monthly CPI report, construction work done
  • 12:00 – RBNZ interest rate decision, statement, economic outlook
  • 13:00 – RNBZ press conference
  • 16:00 – Japan leading and coincident indicator
  • 21:00 – Eurozone economic sentiment index (ESI)
  • 00:30 – US Q4 GDP (preliminary), corporate profits, PCE prices, retail inventories
  • 00:30 – Canada average weekly earnings
  • 01:00 – ECB McCaul speaks
  • 02:30 – BOE/MPC member Mann speaks
  • 04:00 – FOMC member Bostic speaks
  • 04:15 – FOMC member Collins speaks
  • 04:45 – FOMC member Williams speaks

 

NZD/USD technical analysis:

The Kiwi dollar formed a double bottom above 60c earlier this moth before rising 2.7%. Prices have since retraced around 38.2% of that rally, and its 2-day bearish sequence closed with a doji to show the pullback is losing steam on the daily chart. Prices also found support at the 10-day EMA, so perhaps the corrective low is in already.

 

The 1-day implied volatility band implies with a 68% confidence that prices will close between 0.6123 – 0.6211. A hawkish RBNZ meeting could help momentum revert to its bullish rally towards 62c. It really depends on how the RBNZ are relative to expectations as to whether it can simply head for (and break above) the cycle highs.

 

Of course, a downside risk or NZD/USD is if the RBNZ surprise without adding a hawkish bias to their meeting today. And that could see it breaking lower – with further downside potential ahead should US inflation come in hot later this week.

20240228nzdusd 

 

AUD/NZD technical analysis:

The daily chart shows that AUD/NZD remains in a downtrend, although it found some stability above the 2023 low which prompted a 3-day pullback. Prices remain trapped in a small range between key levels, and a divergence of monetary policy implications between AU CPI and the RBNZ meeting are likely required to break it convincingly out of range.

20240228audnzd

 

  • Should AU inflation data come in soft ahead of a hawkish RBNZ meeting, a break beneath the 2023 low / 1.0550 handle opens up a run for 1.0500 or even the 2022 low.
  • The most bullish scenario today for AUD/NZD is if we see hotter inflation figures from Australia, before RBNZ surprise without adding a hawkish bias to their meeting
  • The least interesting scenarios for direction are if we see hot AU CPI coupled with a hawkish RBNZ, or soft inflation figures alongside a relatively dovish RBNZ

 

 

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Oil WTI Trade Ideas Gold ASX USD JPY AUD USD

Latest market news

View more
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
Today 06:03 PM
S&P 500, DJIA Analysis: The Definitive Guide to the Stock Market’s Performance on “Leap Day”
Today 01:52 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ remains close to its record high with US data in focus
Today 01:31 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:43 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY forecast: The yen strengthens on slightly hot CPI data
Today 12:54 AM
AUD/USD snaps 8-day rally, ASX remains rangebound near its highs
Yesterday 09:55 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

AUD/USD snaps 8-day rally, ASX remains rangebound near its highs
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:55 PM
    Market chart
    AUD/USD falters at the 200-day MA, ASX 200 eyes record high
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 22, 2024 09:43 PM
      Research
      AUD/JPY nears 17-month high, ASX 200 looks set to bounce: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 21, 2024 10:21 PM
        gold_06
        Gold rises on renewed Fed-cut bets, crude oil falters at resistance
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 20, 2024 10:27 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.