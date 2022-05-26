FOMC minutes confirm 50bps hikes in June and July (USD/JPY, GBP/USD)

Whilst the FOMC minutes helped lift the dollar and Wall Street on the day, but we’re not convinced the dollar low is in just yet.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 26, 2022 1:33 AM
federal reserve stamp
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The USD was broadly higher overnight as the FOMC minutes confirmed the Fed will hike rates by 50-bps at their June and July meetings.
  • Wall Street also closed higher as the minutes provided some comfort that the Fed think the economy as strong and can raise rates without triggering a recession.
  • We’re questioning as to whether the Fed really can tame eye-watering levels of inflation without triggering a hard landing.
  • The Fed will be crossing their fingers for Q1 GDP to be upwardly revised today, because another print of -1.4% or worse could exacerbate concerns of stagflation.
  • The Fed may find themselves treading on eggshells by September.

 

20220526moversCIA

 

The Fed minutes have confirmed ‘most participants’ are on board to hike by 50-bps at their next two meetings. This would be their third 50-bps hike in as many meetings and take interest rates to 2% by July. With inflation risks ‘skewed to the upside’, markets are pricing in rates to finish the year at 2.75%, although only with a 58.9% probability. And that is because we’re all questioning as to whether the Fed really can tame eye-watering levels of inflation without triggering a hard landing.

The minutes also raised concerns that if inflation expectations remained elevated it would become difficult to guide inflation back down to 2%. The Fed may find themselves treading on eggshells by September, as they’re aiming to tame hot inflation whilst targeting a soft landing within a low-growth environment.

And that is going to make today’s GDP revision of great interest, after the initial release saw growth unexpectedly contract by -1.4%. The Fed will be crossing their fingers for Q1 GDP to be upwardly revised today, because another print of -1.4% or worse could exacerbate concerns of stagflation. We already heard Bostic saying this week that they may need to take a pause [from hiking rates] in September. It’s therefore interesting that the minutes stopped shy of being so confident of 50-bps hikes after July.

Remember, the Fed don’t simply announce policy U-turns. So if we hear a growing chorus of other members mentioning a potential pause around September, we know the Fed are getting cold feet. And who could blame them, with consumer confidence at multi-year lows and cracks appearing in the rendering of the housing sector.

Gains for the dollar where underwhelming, considering how hawkish the Fed are. So there may have been some short covering in there, but upside volatility was underwhelming to say the least. We expect NZD to recoup much of its lost ground after the RBNZ lifted their OCR forecast to 3.9% by the year end.

 

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

 

 

USD/JPY: 4-hour chart

We saw the countertrend rally towards the monthly pivot point, as we suggested yesterday. And we are now keeping a close eye on its potential to move lower. Resistance has been found around the 200 and 20-bar EMA’s, and lower trendline of a descending triangle. A bearish inside candle has also formed on the 4-hour chart. Our bias is bearish below the monthly pivot point (black line) and bearish targets include the weekly S1 pivot and 126.30 triangle target.

20220526usdjpyCI

 

GBP/USD: 1-hour chart

20220526gbpusdCI  

GBP/USD has been within an uptrend since the 16th of May, although the rally stalled at the 1.2600 resistance zone. Support was found around 1.2472 and bullish momentum is now increasing back into resistance. A bullish inside day formed yesterday, so we’re now looking for a breakout above 1.2605 to assume bullish continuation.

Our bias remains bullish above the 1.2522 low and for a rally to the 1.2700 resistance area. However, a small bullish flag is also forming, so perhaps we’ll see a direct breakout in the European or US session, in which case our bullish bias would be above the flag low.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Fed FOMC GBP USD USD JPY

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.