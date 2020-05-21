WTI Crude Oil Intraday Bullish Bias Above

July WTI Crude Oil futures rallied over 80% from the April's close price......

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 22, 2020 8:41 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

WTI Crude Oil (Intraday): Bullish Bias Above $32.40

July WTI Crude Oil futures rallied over 80% from the April's close price at $18.84/bbl to $33.92/bbl as of the close price on May 21 due to global output cut.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report for May 15, which stated that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 5.0M barrels from the previous week to 526.5M barrels. In the below chart, the increase of U.S. crude oil inventories peaked in April and returned the status of withdraw inventories.


Source: Trading Economic

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production fell to 11.5M barrels per day last week from 11.6M barrels per day in the prior period. IHS Markit projected that U.S. Crude Oil production would drop 1.75M barrels per day in June.


On the 1 hour chart, July Crude Oil futures validated a bullish breakout of the symmetric triangle. Currently, the prices posted a pullback from $34.65, but it is still holding above the 38.2% retracement level. In addition, the prices are still supported by a rising 50-period moving average, helping to maintain the bullish outlook.

Therefore, bullish readers could set the support level at $32.40 (61.8% retracement level of current rebound) and resistance levels at $34.65 (the previous top) and $36.00 (138.2% expansion of current rebound). 

In an alternative scenario, a clear break below $36.40 would erase the bullish outlook and call for a return to $31.10 (the low of May 19)



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Oil Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
Today 02:00 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:27 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: The Index Continues to Reach New All-Time Highs
Yesterday 05:38 PM
USD/CAD Remains Vulnerable to Trump Trade Policy Ahead of Fed Meeting
Yesterday 04:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steadies after a solid Trump-inspired rally
Yesterday 02:30 PM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Underway as Bulls Emerge
Yesterday 01:54 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

US_flag_map_eye
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 01:57 PM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 21, 2025 08:39 AM
      Oil_rig
      Oil falls ahead of Trump's inauguration. Are there more losses to come?
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 20, 2025 03:03 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 17, 2025 02:38 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.