Tesco share price rises as focus on value spurs on sales growth

Tesco’s focus on value is winning over consumers but eating into profits.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
October 5, 2022 6:36 PM
Close-up of market chart
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Tesco’s focus on value lifts sales but hits profits

Tesco is determined to keep prices low to maintain its sharpened focus on value as consumers struggle with the cost-of-living crisis. The UK’s largest supermarket chain said customers are ‘watching every penny to make ends meet’.

The intense focus on price is vital considering discounters Aldi and Lidl are the fastest-growing rivals, with the former recently becoming the fourth largest supermarket after overtaking Morrisons. Tesco said its pricing is now at ‘its most competitive position’ versus discounters ever, underpinned by its Aldi Price Match, Everyday Low Prices and its newly revamped Clubcard that is used by over 20 million households.

‘By staying laser-focused on value and sticking to our strategy of inflating a little bit less and a little bit later, our price position has got even more competitive.  Customers are seeking out the quality and value of our own brand ranges as they work to make their money go further, whether they are switching from branded products, between categories or cutting back on eating out,’ said CEO Ken Murphy.

That appears to be attracting customers, with like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland rising 2.7% compared to the 2.2% pencilled-in by analysts. Revenue rose 6.7% to £32.5 billion and beat the £32.0 billion forecast.

However, its determination to keep prices low is weighing on margins and contributed to the decline in profits. Adjusted retail operating profit – its headline measure – dropped 10% to £1.32 billion, although this was still better than the £1.23 billion estimate.

 

Tesco outlook remains uncertain

Tesco said it is now expecting to deliver adjusted retail operating profit of £2.4 billion to £2.5 billion over the full year. That has been narrowed from a previous range of £2.4 billion to £2.6 billion and Tesco warned that ‘significant uncertainties in the external environment still exist, most notably how consumer behaviour continues to evolve’ in response to rampant inflation and the amount it must spend on keeping prices low.  That will mean annual profits will be down 12% to 15% from last year.

‘As we look to the second half, cost inflation remains significant, and it is too early to predict how customers will adapt to ongoing changes in the market,’ Murphy warned.

Shoppers have already started buying smaller baskets more frequently as they keep a closer eye on their spending, with management flagging that customers are also trading down to own-label products and shifting more to frozen from fresh. They have also pulled back on general merchandise and clothing as they tighten their spending on discretionary goods after splurging during the pandemic last year.

That suggests some risk still hangs over the outlook despite being tightened today. Retail sales in food stores dropped 0.3% in August, marking the first monthly drop in over a year, and the latest figures show consumer confidence in Britain sank to its lowest level since records began in the 1970s in September as people brace for a recession.

On a more positive note, Tesco upgraded its view on annual retail free cashflow and said this should come in at £1.8 billion this year. That has been tightened from the previous target range of £1.4 billion to £1.8 billlion, although this will still be down from the £2.3 billion in cashflow delivered last year.

Still, the more buoyant outlook for cashflow will help build confidence that shareholder returns will hold up even if the bottom-line remains under pressure going forward. Tesco raised its interim dividend by over 20% to 3.85p and still has £300 million left to spend under its share buyback programme, which should be completed ‘over the coming months’.

 

Tesco profitability to remain under pressure

With inflationary pressure taking its toll on profitability, tighter margins and rising costs are likely to remain a theme for the rest of the year and possibly into the next. Profits will undoubtedly decline this year, but it is important to flag that this will not only be down to the challenging environment but also tough comparatives from last year when supermarkets swallowed up sales during the pandemic (adjusted retail operating profit was up 55% last year).

Still, investors should welcome its strong appeal among consumers considering it continues to outperform its major rivals, managing to hold its market-leading position far better than the likes of Sainsbury’s that has ceded more market share to the discounters in recent years.

 

Where next for the Tesco share price?

Tesco shares are trading 0.7% higher in early trade this morning. The stock continues to rebound since hitting 199.9p last week, marking its lowest level since January 2019.

The stock is now testing the 211.6p level of support we saw in late 2019 and throughout 2020 which, if recaptured, will allow it to target 219.3p, in-line with the level of support seen in early 2021. From here, it can target the 211.2p level of support seen throughout 2019 and 2020 and then 222.8p to recapture the level of support seen throughout the second quarter of 2021. A break above here could open the door to a potentially larger jump toward 229.4p.

The 17 brokers that cover Tesco believe the selloff in recent weeks has been overdone with an average target price of 288.45p, implying there is over 40% potential upside. However, this has been curtailed from almost 308p in the past month alone.

The near four-year low should hold as a floor considering this plunged the RSI deep into oversold territory and attracted buyers back into the market, although any drop below here could see the stock drift to levels not seen since late 2018, toward 196.2p.

The Tesco share price is rebounding after hitting its lowest level in almost four years

 

How to trade the Tesco share price

You can trade Tesco shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Tesco’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can try out your trading strategy risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

Related tags: Equities Shares market Stocks UK stocks Tesco Earnings Earnings season Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.