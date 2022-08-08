Disney Q3 preview: Where next for DIS stock?

Disney is set to report double-digit earnings growth as its theme parks recover from the pandemic.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
August 8, 2022 6:18 PM
Close-up of market chart
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

When will Disney release Q3 earnings?

Disney will release third quarter earnings after US markets close on Wednesday August 10. The company will hold a live webcast on the same day at 1630 ET, or 1330 PT.

 

Disney Q3 earnings consensus

Wall Street forecasts Disney will report a 23% rise in revenue to $21.0 billion from the $17.0 billion reported the year before, while adjusted EPS is expected to rise 20% to $0.96 from $0.80.

 

Disney Q3 earnings preview

Disney continues to bounce back from the pandemic and is expected to deliver double-digit revenue and earnings growth in the third quarter.

This will be driven by the recovery of its theme parks and resorts, which are now back up and running after being closed for lengthy periods during the pandemic. Its Parks, Experience & Products division is forecast to report a 13% rise in revenue to $14.3 billion, while operating income is set to soar to $1.7 billion from just $356.0 million the year before.

Meanwhile, its vast media and entertainment division will continue to contribute toward topline growth as its streaming services and content continue to gain traction, although profits will suffer a notable drop as it ramps up spending on new content and earns lower licensing fees. The Media & Entertainment Distribution arm is expected to report a 53% jump in revenue to $6.7 billion. Operating profit is forecast to drop 25% from last year to $1.5 billion.

Below is an outline of what to expect from each division in terms of revenue and profits in the third quarter, according to the latest consensus numbers from Bloomberg:

Revenue (Billions)

Q3 2021

Q3 2022E

YoY Change

Media & Entertainment

$12.7

$14.3

13%

Parks, Experiences & Products

$4.3

$6.7

53%

Total Revenue

$17.0

$21.0

23%

Operating Profit (Billions)

Q3 2021

Q3 2022E

YoY Change

Media & Entertainment

$2.0

$1.5

-25%

Parks, Experiences & Products

$0.4

$1.7

382%

Total Operating Profit

$2.4

$3.4

42%

 

Notably, some analysts believe Disney’s theme parks could surprise in terms of profit this quarter after rival NBCUniversal, which is part of Comcast, saw theme park profits almost treble in the three months to the end of June and hit a new all-time record for the second consecutive quarter. Asia is still the unknown to watch this quarter and will still be a concern as Covid-19 disruption persists, but Disney’s park in Hong Kong started to welcome guests again back in April and the park in Shanghai reopened at the end of June (albeit with restrictions).

The other major focus will be on Disney’s streaming services that lie within its Media & Entertainment arm, especially Disney+. Wall Street believes Disney+ added 10.7 million subscribers during the period and ended the quarter with 148.4 million of them on its books, up from 137.7 million at the end of the second quarter and 28% above the 116.0 million it had a year ago.

Disney+ is aiming to have 230 million to 260 million subscribers by 2024 and investors will want to see this goal reiterated, especially after market-leader Netflix started to lose subscribers this year and Disney lost the rights to the Indian Premium League. We have seen other streaming services suffer from a slowdown in recent months as competition intensifies and users show signs of pulling back on spending amid the cost-of-living crisis, but Disney has said it expects subscriber growth to be faster in the second half compared to the first.

ESPN+ is expected to have ended the quarter with 23.2 million subscribers, up 55% from the year before, while the number of Hulu subscribers is set to rise 8.3% to 46.4 million.

 

Where next for DIS stock?

Disney shares have rallied over 16% since mid-June, when it sank to its lowest level since the pandemic injected turmoil into the markets back in March 2020.

However, the stock tried and tested $109 last week with little success, making this the first key upside target. This also proved to be a tough level of resistance when the stock was trying to rebound from the pandemic-induced lows back in 2020. If it can break above here, then the June-high of $112 comes into view, in-line with the 100-day moving average. A break above here could lead to swifter gains, first to the $121 floor seen back in September and October 2020 and then to the $129 level of support seen during the first four months of 2022.

Notably, the 32 brokers that cover Disney remain bullish on the stock, with 25 of them believing it is undervalued. The average target price of $141 implies there is over 32% potential upside from current levels over the next 12 months.

The RSI is in bullish territory, but trading volumes have waned during the latest uptrend and only started to increase during the past five sessions, when it has lost momentum. If it comes under renewed pressure, shares could drift back toward the 50-day moving average at $100, which has emerged as a level of support on several occasions this year. That must hold or the 28-month low comes back into play.

Disney stock has risen 16% since mid-June

 

How to trade Disney stock

You can trade Disney shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Disney’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can try out your trading strategy risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

Related tags: US equities Equities Stocks Shares market Earnings Earnings season Trade Ideas Technical Analysis Walt Disney

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US equities articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
By:
James Stanley
December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
    stocks_09
    2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Weekly equities forecast: Nvidia & Salesforce
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      August 24, 2024 02:00 AM
        stocks_05
        Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 11, 2024 02:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.