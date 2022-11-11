US open: Stocks extend the post inflation rally

US stocks are heading higher on follow through buying after yesterday's inflation report.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 12, 2022 1:40 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 


US futures

Dow futures +0.35% at 33870

S&P futures +0.6% at 3973

Nasdaq futures +0.6% at 11670

In Europe

FTSE -0.7% at 7345

Dax  +0.21% at 14194

Learn more about trading indices

Inflation falls, consumer confidence up next

US stocks are heading higher for a second straight session after posting the strongest daily gains since 2020.

The post-inflation data rally has extended for a second day while the collapse of the USD also continues to play out.

Following the cooler-than-forecast inflation data, the market is pricing in a more gradual pace of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Several Fed speakers cemented those expectations shortly after the data release. Although they also reiterated their commitment to taming inflation.

There is no mistaking that this is a rate hike slowdown moment; the Fed still has work to do to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

According to the CME Fed watch tool, the market is now pricing in an 85% likelihood of a 50-basis point rate hike in December, which is up from 52% prior to the release yesterday.

Looking ahead, attention will now be on US Michigan consumer confidence for October. Will there be any signs of improving morale as price pressures eased? Expectations are for a slight easing to 59.5, down from 59.9.

Corporate news:

Amazon is rising pre-market on a report in the WSJ that the that the e-commerce giant is preparing to make large cost cuts.

Intel falls after JPMorgan downgraded its stance to underweight for the chipmaker, down from overweight.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq has risen above the 50 sma and is testing resistance at 11700. The RSI is above 50 supporting further upside. Buyers will look for a rise over 11700 to create a higher high and expose the falling trendline resistance at 12100. Above here, the 100 sma comes into play at 12700. Sellers could look for a breakout below the 50 sma at11475 to bring 10800 the weekly low into focus.

NASDAQ1111CI

FX markets – USD rises GBP falls

The USD is falling sharply again today, extending losses from the previous session as investors continue to price in a less aggressive Fed. The US index trades at a level last seen in mid-August posting the largest 2 day fall in 14 years.

EURUSD is rallying, adding to gains from the previous session, taking the pair to a 3-month high. German inflation was confirmed at 11.6%, a record high. The European Commission forecasts that the eurozone economy will contract in the current quarter and Q1 2023 before resuming growth in Q22023.

GBPUSD is rising for a second straight session, capitalizing on the weaker USD. The pair trades at a 10-week high despite the UK economy contracting in Q3. The Q3 GDP dropped -0.2% QoQ, ahead of expectations of a -0.5% decline.

GBP/USD  +0.45% at 1.1767

EUR/USD  +0.85% at 1.03

Oil jumps as China eases COVID restrictions

Oil prices are rising, adding to gains from the previous session, although oil is still set to record a weekly loss of around 3%.

The recent rally in oil comes after China, the world’s largest importer of oi eased some of the country’s strict COVID curbs. Foreigners travelling to China had the quarantine period reduced by two days, and penalties on airlines for bringing infected passengers were also eliminated.

Whilst these are small steps, they are in the right direction and show that the Chinese authorities, while still sticking to zero-COVID policies, are willing to soften the edges of the strategy.

 

WTI crude trades +3.1% at $88.60

Brent trades +2.8% at $95.65

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

14:00 Michigan consumer confidence

18:00 Baker Hughes rig count

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Trump trade USD Nasdaq Oil

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trump trade articles

Oil extraction
Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 10, 2025 04:45 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 3, 2025 04:13 PM
      mexico_05
      Trump Bump Price Action Setups: Gold, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, SPX
      By:
      James Stanley
      November 26, 2024 06:30 PM
        Market chart
        AUD slammed on Trump tariffs, even though we’ve seen this movie before
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 26, 2024 02:39 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.