US Dollar Selling and EURUSD Buying into Month End

There is usually some volatility at month end as big money needs to “get things done”

May 1, 2020 3:03 AM

US Dollar Selling and EUR/USD Buying into Month End

There is usually some volatility at month end as big money needs to “get things done” , often at any cost.  If traders can determine these moves, in real time, as the London fix approaches at the end of each month, there could be opportunities to take advantage of these large flows.   These big money players include Central Banks, pension funds, and mutual funds that need to rebalance their books.  They need to buy and sell different market instruments so that they have the correction proportion of assets on their books based on each individual’s mandate. 

Today, the last day in April,  was no different as the US Dollar was sold into the London fix at 4:00pm BST.  The US Dollar actually began selling off at the US stock market opening and accelerated as time moved closer to the fix.  Price moved from 99.72 down to 98.81.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a daily timeframe, the move pushed the US Dollar Index down through the upward sloping trendline of the symmetrical triangle.  Price held next support level at the 50% retracement of the lows on March 6th to the highs on March 20th near 98.82.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

After the ECB statement today, EUR/USD initially moved lower as Christine LaGarde signaled doom and gloom for the Eurozone economy this year.  However, as the DXY sold off, EUR/USD went bid.  Price moved from 1.0833 to 1.0972!

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a daily timeframe, the move pushed EUR/USD above the downward sloping trendline it had been holding since March 27th and through the 50% retracement level from the highs on March 27th to the lows on April 24th.   There is horizontal resistance and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same time period near 1.0980.  Above there price can run to previous highs at 1.1138.  First support is at the recent trendline near 1.0850 and then recent lows near 1.0800.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a short term 60-minute timeframe, the move higher in the EUR/USD broke above the neckline of an inverse head and shoulders pattern.  The target for the pattern is near 1.1050. 

 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

If one can recognize that there are some peculiar moves into the London fix on the last day of the month, there may be an opportunity to take advantage of it.  This is especially true if price crosses key trendlines or breaks out of a pattern, as the DXY and EUR/USD did today!


Related tags: EUR Forex USD Dollar

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.