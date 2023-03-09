﻿

Two Trades to Watch: Oil, USD/JPY

Oil steadies after two days of declines. USD/JPY falls with US jobs & BoJ rate decision in focus

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 9, 2023 7:11 PM
Energy
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Oil steadies after two days of declines

  • Oil inventories unexpectedly fall
  • Global growth worries hurt the demand outlook
  • Oil trades in a holding pattern

Oil prices are holding steady after two straight days of losses; Investors weigh up a larger-than-expected draw on crude stockpiles against demand concerns.

Weaker inflation data from China raises concerns over the strength of the economic recovery in the world’s largest oil importer as it moves on from the Covid restrictions of last year. A weak recovery in China would hurt the oil demand outlook.   That said, while Chinese oil imports fell at the start of 2023, there are signs of them rebounding in February. OPEC secretary general said that China’s oil demand would grow to 500k to 600k barrels per day in 2023.

Worries over the Fed raising interest rates higher for longer are also adding to demand outlook concerns. Not only does this make a recession in the US more likely, but it also increases the likelihood of a global economic slowdown.

Meanwhile, data from the EIA showed that US crude oil stocks fell by 1.7 million barrels last week, defying expectations of a build and snapping 10 weeks of rising crude oil stockpiles. Gasoline stockpiles fell by 1.1 million barrels.

Looking ahead, US jobs data will likely be the next catalyst, where a strong labour market could fuel rate hike worries.

Where next for oil prices?

WTI has been trading within a holding pattern, capped on the upside around 82.20 and on the lower band by 72.70. The failure to rise above the 100 sma and the drop below the 50 sma favours the downside.

Sellers could look for a fall below 72.70 to extend losses towards 71.20 the December low.

Buyers need to rise above the 100 sma and March high at 80.70 ahead of the 82.20 level needed to create a higher high. Beyond here 83.30 the December high comes into play.

oil chart

 

USDJPY falls with US jobs & BoJ rate decision in focus

  • Yen rises on safe-haven flows
  • US jobs data & BoJ in focus
  • USDJPY fails to rise above 200 sma

USD/JPY is falling for a second day as the yen is supported by safe-haven flows as after weak Chinese inflation data and as investors fret over a global economic slowdown.

The USD is easing but remains around 3-month highs after stronger-than-expected ADP payrolls supported the Fed’s hawkish stance. The private sector saw 242k jobs added, ahead of the 200k forecast.

Today US jobless claims are in focus and are expected to remain below 200k at 195k, highlighting strength in the labour market.

Looking ahead the BoJ is not expected to adjust its dovish stance in the final monetary policy meeting with Haruhiko Kuroda as governor ahead of Kazuo Ueda taking over as governor next month.   

Where next for USD/JPY?

USDJPY trades within an ascending channel, which combined with a rise above the 100 sma and a bullish RSI is keeping buyers hopeful of further upside.

Buyers will need to rise above the 200 sma at 137.50 and the 138.00 2023 high to extend the bullish trend towards 139.75 the upper band of the rising channel.

Failure to rise over the 200 sma could see sellers retest the 100 sma at 136.10, ahead of 134.80, the January high.

 

usdjpy chart

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch Trade Ideas Oil USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook remains positive despite dollar strength
Today 02:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls ahead of US inflation data, Fed speakers
Today 01:05 PM
EUR/USD, EUR/CHF outlook: Currency Pairs of the Week – March 25, 2024
Today 12:30 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:17 AM
EUR/USD struggled last week when it was given an invitation to rally
Today 02:55 AM
AUD/USD net-short exposure reached a record high last week: COT report
Today 01:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Oil extraction
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 09:17 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    March 20, 2024 09:30 AM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 19, 2024 08:44 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 18, 2024 09:19 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.