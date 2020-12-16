Two trades to watch EURUSD with Fed in focus Dixons Carphone H1 results

EUR/USD eyes YTD high 1.2175 ahead of Fed rate decision
Dixons Carphone reports strong rise in H1 profits, 120p draws into focus

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 16, 2020 1:39 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
EUR/USD: will Fed & Congress help pair break 1.2175?

• Euro could ignore gloomy Eurozone PMIs
• The FOMC is the key risk event today, US retail sales also in focus
• Fed expected to stay on the side lines waiting for developments from vaccine roll out & Congress over stimulus
• Would need to cast doubt over easy policy for longer to bounce the USD

EUR/USD has been trading in a firm uptrend since early November. However, it has failed to push beyond its YTD high of 1.2175 despite several attempts through December. The pair trades above its 50 & 100 sma on 4 H chart indicating that there is still buying interest. The move higher is also supported by momentum as the RSI trends higher. 

Another test of resistance at 1.2175 could see a break-through propelling the pair to 1.22 an important level from 2018 prior to 1.2310 and 1.2420 levels last seen in early 2018.

On the flip side, a move below 50 sma at 1.2130 could see the pair head back towards 1.2085 horizontal support and 1.2050 where 100 sma and horizontal support converge. This would then bring the 1.20 level into focus.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Dixons Carphone continues rally as profits rise

• Electrical retailer reported strong rise in H1 profits with strong online performance
• Pre-tax profit of £45 million vs £86 million loss same period last year
• Trading strong 6 weeks to 12 Dec LFL sales +16%

Dixons Carphone has rallied over 100% since its Mid-March lows. After trending lower across June and July, a series of higher high and higher lows has been in place since early August. After hitting an 8 month high of 121p in November the price has eased back finding support on the ascending trend line at 101p last week. 

The price trades comfortably above 100 day sma and is testing the 50 sma. Meanwhile the RSI which had be sloping lower is now pointing northwards.

A move above 50 sma could see Carphone Dixons test horizontal resistance at 110p prior to 121p (Nov high) and 130p. Meanwhile a move below the 50 sma could see the share price test the ascending trend linee support at 102p, prior to 100 sma support at 97p.

Learn more about equity trading opportunities.

Related tags: EUR Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.