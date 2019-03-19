Sterlings very British constitutional crisis

As ‘constitutional crises’ go, it’s a fairly relaxed one, in sterling.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 20, 2019 12:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As ‘constitutional crises’ go, it’s a fairly relaxed one, in sterling.

Sterling has kept most of a 130-pip rapid recovery that came almost  immediately after government plans for a third ‘meaningful vote’ were blocked. Relatively relaxed ambience—in higher volumes, according to FX specialist CLS—means there’s been no discernible retreat in expectations of market-friendly outcomes. Data confirming Britain’s jobs market remains robust has helped. But sterling/dollar’s flash look at $1.33 earlier was the giveaway.

Multiple reports now project EU discussions around an offer to the UK, but probably next week; after the summit on 21st-22nd March, in view of heightened British political flux.

The sense that the EU27 is unlikely to refuse an extension, has prevailed. But so too have demands for clarity on how an extension would be used. The sub-text is that approval may be contingent on a delay longer than a few months. Yet Downing Street, which is preparing a request, is said to be “pushing back hard” on anything longer than two years.

Unsurprisingly, sterling is locked into a pattern of soft-volatility range trading. As markets inch into position for an update of U.S. monetary policy, trade against the euro provides a clearer view. As in Brexit, a denouement is coming, though a less far-reaching one.

  • The rate is coiling in a wedge for a possible breakout which looks imminent
  • The 100-hour moving average is in slight decline, adding a negative bias (sterling-positive)
  • The focus is consequently lower: chiefly the 85p region, the base of several hourly lows over the last week
  • Aggressively spiked 0.8472, if seen soon, should return the initiative to euro buyers, again
Related tags: Euro May UK Europe Forex Brexit EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 06:39 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.