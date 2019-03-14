Sterling optimism wanes ahead of crunch vote

The pound crawls as uncertainty increases

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 14, 2019 10:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The pound crawls as uncertainty increases

Sterling has steadied below 2019 highs but last night’s optimistic pace has slowed to a crawl as the week’s third vote looms. If anything, outcomes are becoming even less certain for four key reasons.

  • Some senior EU officials are dropping barely veiled signals about a “long extension”. The type that could pave the way for the UK to remain within the union
  • Such comments could deter pro-Brexit MPs from opting for a short A50 delay tonight
  • Amendments linked to tonight’s votes far outnumber those in recent Brexit votes, increasing complexity
  • A reported push by some MPs to instigate ‘indicative votes’—which would have at least improved visibility somewhat—hasn’t materialised. The government neutralised this initiative by offering indicative votes if Brexit is delayed by more than a few months.

As such, nine-month highs for sterling against the dollar and almost two-year highs versus euro look to have priced soft Brexit prospects completely, for now. The cost of sterling options is elevated from 24-hour trades up to those lasting about month. In other words, markets are short-term nervy, medium-term relaxed; which isn’t sustainable.

From a chart perspective, sterling bulls have capitalised on the wait for tonight:

  • Despite evident volatility, a revealing GBP/USD minor trend line is intact
  • A fracture would signal trouble for buyers
  • Fine oscillators are inching towards a positive bias
  • But sentiment is fragile: $1.3340 could easily cap without fresh impetus
  • Bears would re-take control below $1.296

Source: Refinitiv/City Index



Related tags: Euro Forex Brexit EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 06:39 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.