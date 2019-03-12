Sterling dazed but unfazed by Coxs bombshell

Another reminder that Brexit complacency is inadvisable.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 12, 2019 9:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tuesday brings another reminder to traders that Brexit complacency is inadvisable.

Short-term sterling implied volatility has surged to end-January highs, massively destabilising the spot. And the pound’s volatile day will continue. Tonight’s vote is set to go ahead as planned. Perhaps the “legally-binding” aspect of Brussels’ new undertakings lulled some participants into a feeling of greater security despite past experience. In the event, the long-awaited opinion from Britain’s most powerful politician—on Monday—Attorney General Geoffrey Cox—was a bombshell. The backstop provides "no internationally lawful means of exiting".

Worth noting:

  • Options data show far lower expectation of wild swings beyond the one-month mark. This means the market remains fairly relaxed on Brexit prospects in coming months; strongly backing the notion of a delayed Brexit; somehow, when the miasma of uncertainty thins
  • Verbal comments from Cox in the Commons drew further poison from his written opinion, lifting sterling off lows. For instance: “Ultimately the UK has a good right to withdraw from any treaty as a sovereign state”

But expect trading to be more circumspect into the 7.00pm GMT vote on the government’s Brexit deal. Even at its ebullient best, cable again respected 20th September’s $1.32982 high as resistance. Tuesday’s top is $1.3264, below Monday’s. Still, a wide up-channel confirmed in December is intact; more implied support. Monday’s $1.2960s lows are also untested so far. Note $1.2968 on 22nd Feb too. If all these go, mayhem of greater intensity may lie below.

Related tags: Euro Sterling May UK Europe Forex Brexit EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 06:39 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.