Sinopharm breaks above the declining channel

Sinopharm's (1099.HK), a Chinese pharmaceutical company, Covid-19 vaccine achieved a 86% efficacy in trials conducted in the United Arab Emirates...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 10, 2020 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sinopharm (1099.HK) breaks above the declining channel

Sinopharm's (1099.HK), a Chinese pharmaceutical company, Covid-19 vaccine achieved a 86% efficacy in trials conducted in the United Arab Emirates, according to UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention. In addition, the company is also waiting for the approval of the China regulator to release the vaccine in China.

From a technical point of view, the stock broke above a declining channel. In addition, the bullish cross between 20-day and 50-day moving averages has been identified. Both technical events would suggest the bullish reversal signal. Hence, bullish readers should set the support level at HK$17.80, while the resistance levels would be located at HK$20.50 and HK$21.80.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
January 12, 2024 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 12, 2024 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
January 12, 2024 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
January 12, 2024 02:46 AM
Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
January 12, 2024 12:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_02
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
By:
David Scutt
January 12, 2024 02:46 AM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: An inverse play on what happens with US 2-year bond yields
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 11, 2024 12:37 AM
      aus_02
      ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 19, 2023 02:00 AM
        Oil extraction
        ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 14, 2023 02:31 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.