Recent Nikkei bulls face their first real test

Recent adoptees of a bullish Nikkei stance are facing their first real test with a distinct risk-off tone settling in across the Asian region, seeing the index reverse slightly after hitting fresh 34-year highs on Monday.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 12:21 PM
japan_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 has pulled back from multi-decade highs today
  • Other cyclical assets are struggling across the Asia region
  • Geopolitical headlines and higher bond yields may be contributing to the weakness

Recent adoptees of a bullish Nikkei stance are facing their first real test with a distinct risk-off tone settling in across the Asian region, seeing the index reverse slightly after hitting fresh 34-year highs on Monday.

Whether generated by fresh geopolitical headlines involving Iran or doubts about the scale of rate cuts priced in across developed markets, cyclical assets are struggling, including the Nikkei. The US bond curve has sold off upon the resumption of trade, seeing yields on 2, 10 and 30-year debt lift around 6bps, recouping some of the losses from Friday following the weak US PPI report for December. The move comes ahead of a key speech from influential Fed Governor Christopher Waller, a known policy hawk up until recently.

Domestically, there was also an upside surprise for Japanese corporate goods price inflation last month which held steady against expectations for a decline of 0.3%, providing the BOJ a minor victory in its attempts to begin normalising monetary policy.

Nikkei's upside momentum stalls 

The Nikkei 225 is on track to record its two bearish candles on the four-hourly chart for the first time in over a week. With the uptrend in RSI broken and MACD crossing over from above, momentum appears to be building to the downside near-term.

While the price did a bit of work in between, 35400 and 35000 are downside targets for those considering shorts. Below, there’s really nothing until you get back to 34000, other than minor uptrend support dating back to the lows set earlier in the year. Above, the high of 35800 last week may act as resistance, allowing a stop to be placed above for protection.

nikkei 225 jan 16

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Nikkei Japan 225 BoJ Equities

Latest market news

View more
ASX 200 forecast: Do many bulls remain at these highs?
Today 01:37 AM
NZD/USD breakdown a sign soft landing euphoria may have run its course?
Yesterday 10:42 PM
AUD/USD probes trend support ahead of Waller speech: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:22 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – January 15, 2024
Yesterday 04:51 PM
FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
Yesterday 12:30 PM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:35 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nikkei articles

japan_05
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Difficult to ignore the noise surrounding a BOJ early exit
By:
David Scutt
October 23, 2023 11:22 PM
    japan_09
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Implications should the BOJ never reach escape velocity on rates
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 12, 2023 03:09 AM
      Uptrend
      S&P 500, Nikkei 225 analysis: Can someone let the dead cat bounce out?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 5, 2023 01:48 AM
        japan_03
        Nikkei 225: Important day for Japanese stocks as slide stalls at key support
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 4, 2023 12:04 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.