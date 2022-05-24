RBNZ preview and what comes next for the NZDUSD?

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to raise the Official Cash Rate by another 50 basis points to 2.00% at its meeting tomorrow. The real focus will be on the accompanying Monetary Policy Statement (MPS), which will provide updated inflation forecasts and OCR track changes.

May 24, 2022 5:02 PM

Inflation currently sits at 6.9%yoy, 30bps above the expected peak for inflation from February's MPS. Therefore, the RBNZs inflation forecast for near term inflation will need to be upgraded to 'around 7%'.

 

The RBNZ believes that aggressive rate hikes now will reduce the need for a longer tightening cycle and a higher terminal rate than otherwise would be needed. The OCR track will need to be updated to reflect the two 50bp hikes that have occurred since the last MPS (including tomorrows). The end point will likely be lifted from 3.35% to near 3.5%, still 50bp below what the interest rate market is currently pricing.

 

Although much of the inflation problem is supply-driven, the RBNZ need to tame inflation with the tools at its disposal, and the impact of higher mortgage rates is having the intended effect. The housing market and consumption are cooling, and business and household surveys have weakened.

 

Turning to the currency, after seven straight weeks of falls, the NZDUSD gained 2% last week despite a continuation of hawkish Fed speak, as the market moved to trim U.S dollar longs. Providing the NZDUSD can remain above the recent .6421 low, it should allow the NZDUSD to push higher towards a layer of resistance between .6570 and .6600c.

NZDUSD dialy chart 24th of May

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 24, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: NZDUSD Forex Trading FOREX RBNZ

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.