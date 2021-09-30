PureGym IPO: Everything you need to know about PureGym

As lockdown lifts and gyms see a boost to business again, PureGym fitness centre has started to explore a potential IPO. Discover everything we know about the listing and the company’s recent performance.

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer
September 30, 2021 8:13 PM
PureGym IPO
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer

PureGym IPO: When will PureGym go public?

There’s still no firm date for when PureGym will list, but it’s now in the early stages of discussing raising equity from the public stock market.

Discover what an IPO is and how it works

The company has started exploring options with private investor and co-owner of PureGym Leonard Green & Partners, and it’s also appointed investment banks Morgan Stanley and Barclays as lead advisers. The Royal Bank of Canada, Jefferies and Berenberg are lined up as bookrunners.

The potential listing comes after a year of gym closure amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it’s worth noting that PureGym had previous plans for a UK listing in 2016 that were eventually cancelled due to uncertainty following Brexit.

See all the upcoming IPOs to watch

How much is PureGym worth?

PureGym could be worth £1.5 billion after its IPO, according to reports, which could land the company in the FTSE 250. However, its last true valuation was in 2017, when PureGym was bought by Leonard Green & Partners for £600 million.

Learn what market capitalisation means

How to trade PureGym

Once it lists, you can trade PureGym in the same way as any other share on the market. In the meantime, choose from thousands of other global stocks with City Index.

  1. Open a City Index account, or log in if you’re already a customer

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Alternatively, if you’re not ready to trade live markets – but want to practise ahead of the PureGym listing – you can set up a free demo account to trade in a no-risk environment. 

Open a demo account now.

Related tags: IPO Stocks Insights Fundamental Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest IPO articles

stocks_02
Reddit to IPO at the top end of price range
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 21, 2024 08:45 AM
    Stock exchange building fascia
    Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    March 21, 2024 04:05 AM
      Italian flag blowing in wind
      Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 7, 2024 05:52 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Panera IPO: Everything you need to know about the Panera Bread Brand IPO
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        January 24, 2024 03:29 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.