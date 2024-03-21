﻿

Reddit to IPO at the top end of price range

Reddit will start trading today on the NYSE and has been priced at $34, the top end of its price guidance range.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Thursday 7:45 PM
stocks_02
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
  • IPO price at $34 per share, at the top end of range
  • Company valued at $6.4 billion
  • A litmus test for investor appetite for new listings

Reddit will start trading today on the NYSE and be listed under the ticker symbol or “RDDT.”

The social media platform is offering 22 million shares in the IPO, priced at $34 a share, which is the top end of the pricing guidance. This pricing puts Reddit’s valuation at $6.4 billion, well below the $10 billion valuation at the most recent funding round in 2021. The company initially filed to float in 2021, at a time when IPOs on US exchanges hit a record high of $339 billion. This is in stark contrast to IPOs in the US last year, which totaled just $26 billion.

Test of investor appetite

Pricing at the top end of the guidance range is a vote of confidence ahead of its debut on the NYSE, which will be a major litmus test of investor appetite for new listings. So far, the recovery in the IPO market has been uneven. Reddit is set to be the highest-profile IPO of 2024, coming after big names Instacart, Klaviyo, and ARM IPO’d last year with mixed results.

ARM’s share price has more than doubled, while Instacart has underperformed the broader market. Birkenstock's performance is roughly in line with the S&P 500’s.

ipo chart

Despite its cult-like status among followers, Reddit has lagged behind peers such as Meta and Twitter. The firm has so far never posted a profit and said in the foiling that it “was still in the early stages of monetizing its business.

Advertising is its main revenue stream, with an average of 73.1 million daily active users in the three months to December 31. However, there have been issues regarding its lax approach to content moderation, although Reddit said it has tightened policies to help build up advertising revenues. This doesn’t appear to have deterred investors, as the IPO was ten times oversubscribed.

Meme stock in the making?

However, this IPO could be different from its peers—its success or failure could be driven to some degree by the hype or buzz created on the platform, and of course, it runs the risk of becoming a meme stock itself.

Record highs on Wall Street

Still, the IPO is taking place when risk appetite is improving, and the US stock markets are trading at a record high following the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision yesterday. As expected, the Fed left rates on hold at 5.25%- 5.5% but also maintained guidance for three rate cuts this year, surprising the market. A lower interest rate environment is considered more favorable for growth stocks like Reddit.

 

 

 

Market Outlook Indices

Related tags: IPO Reddit stocks

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD: BoE to deliver another dovish central bank surprise this week?
Today 04:36 AM
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
Today 04:05 AM
Gold, USD/JPY, TLT ETF: Assessing trade setups for a Fed determined to cut rates
Today 02:08 AM
AU employment data leaves no room for RBA easing: AUD/USD, AUD/CHF
Today 01:54 AM
AUD/USD reclaims 200-day MA on surprisingly dovish Fed meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:15 PM
Price Action Trends: Higher-Highs and Higher-Lows, the Rhythm of Life
Yesterday 07:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest IPO articles

Stock exchange building fascia
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
By:
Ryan Thaxton
Today 04:05 AM
    Italian flag blowing in wind
    Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    February 7, 2024 05:52 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Panera IPO: Everything you need to know about the Panera Bread Brand IPO
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      January 24, 2024 03:29 PM
        recession_02
        Fanatics IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Fanatics
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 21, 2024 10:54 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.