Pound places a small premium on control

Sterling longs spy another short-lived opportunity

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 26, 2019 10:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sterling longs spy another short-lived opportunity

Monday’s late-night parliamentary drama buoyed the pound to as high as $1.3261, its best since last Wednesday with a more than one-week top against the euro. With few fresh developments expected ahead of  Wednesday a slower agenda helps stabilise sentiment.

Of course, febrile speculation continues. But the effect of Parliament “taking control” is concentrating minds– particularly at the pro-Brexit end of the spectrum.

  • Leader of the Eurosceptic ERG group Jacob Rees-Mogg tweeted that he now believes the choice is between Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal or no deal. As a frequent proponent of the latter (for which a parliamentary majority is lacking) he seems concerned about a third option – No Brexit
  • Theresa May’s office noted she aims to “engage constructively” with Brexit options
  • An official of Ireland’s DUP told Sky News that "A long extension…which would mean a change of leader and a different approach” is now favoured

It’s as yet unclear whether softer Brexit prospects justify rebels running scared and their apparent retreat may not last. The obvious risk is that indicative votes fail to break the deadlock. Leadership talk also hangs in the air. If a contest materialises, it heightens risk of a hard-liner or an election that may bring Labour to power. As such, underlying market sentiment reflects continuing deep uncertainty.

  • Cable has flipped back topside of its 100-hour moving average but that gauge is still falling
  • Short-dated option demand remains elevated
  • The 10-year/2-year gilt yield curve flattens to another 2½-year low after Monday’s
  • Domestically focused FTSE 250 bounces 0.8% but remains at its lowest since February

Cable’s chart shows its latest expansive phase is already over. The pair again forms the thinner end of a short rising wedge. Like the last, it’s well within the confines of the $1.338-$1.30 range seen since mid-March. Consequently, the logical next direction after the pattern breaks, is lower. Assuming Brexit fog lingers, but doesn’t perceptibly worsen, early $1.30s remain the downside target.

Related tags: Bonds Euro Options Shares market Sterling UK 100 Forex Brexit EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
By:
David Scutt
January 14, 2025 10:50 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY: Bearish break signals deeper slide as US yields retreat
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 26, 2024 10:21 PM
      Gold trading
      Yields, gold slump on Trump Treasury pick, ceasefire deal
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 25, 2024 09:34 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 1, 2024 11:04 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.