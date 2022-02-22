Oil off 7-year highs, $100 still in sight, Nord Stream 2 halted

Oil has eased from 7 year highs. Energy supply disruption fears remain front and central as Germany puts the brakes on Nord Stream 2. US - Iran talks nearing the end game.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 23, 2022 5:18 AM
Energy
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Supply fears lift oil prices

Oil surged to a fresh 7 year high in early trade, on fears of supply disruption, as the market digested news that Russia recognized two breakaway Ukrainian states, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent. Under the cloak of “peacekeeping” Putin proceeded to send troops into these regions, heightening tensions in Ukraine. His moves raise fears that he will look to dismantle Ukraine, piece by piece.

The West condemned Putin’s actions and have applied sanctions on Russia, steering clear of the energy sector, well almost. Europe is highly reliant on Russia for energy, importing around 40% of its natural gas from Russia, a level which according to the Qatar energy minister, would be impossible to source from another country rapidly.

Given the low gas storage levels in Europe and surging inflation, any restriction to energy supply would be hard hitting to Europe itself.

Nord Stream 2

Even so the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz halted the certification process for the Nord Stream2 pipeline in response to Russia’s actions. The pipeline which runs direct to Germany was projected to help ease the energy crisis in Europe. The move was seen as one of the strongest measures Europe could take against Russia. Putin said Russia aims to continue uninterrupted supplies of energy, which helped eases prices off session highs, although the oil markets are clearly taking these comments with a pinch of salt as oil trades 2% higher still on the day.

Fears that Russia could opt to weaponize gas or energy supplies is a very real concerns, underpinning prices in the whole energy complex. Oil may have eased back from the session high of $99.40 but oil to $100 is looking highly likely unless there is a massive de-escalation in the current situation.

Iran nuclear deal

The other story to keep an eye on, which is helping bring oil prices lower is the US - Iran nuclear talks, which appear to be reaching their end game. If a deal is reached 1 million bpd of Iranian oil could come flooding back to the market. The prospect of a deal is helping to balance the Russia, Ukraine fears.

Client data

According to our client data, just 8% of our clients were long US crude 11 days ago, that percentage increased to 53% by the end of last week and was 38% yesterday.

 Brent Chart

brent chart

 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Russia Oil Brent Commodities

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:17 AM
Gold forecast: Upside potential in focus as USD mulls a pullback
Today 04:23 AM
WTI crude oil forecast: Key moment looms with bullish uptrend under threat
Today 04:02 AM
Another BOJ intervention may have just stole the show from the Fed
Yesterday 10:19 PM
FOMC Meeting Recap: US Dollar (DXY) Drops as Powell Feeds the Doves
Yesterday 06:59 PM
EUR/USD analysis: US dollar in focus as attention turns to FOMC and NFP
Yesterday 04:50 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Russia articles

Rocket taking off on a bright day
Natural Gas ekes out all-time highs
By:
May 3, 2022 06:27 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Natural Gas soars to highest level since October on new EU sanctions
    By:
    April 5, 2022 02:53 PM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      USD/RUB back to pre-invasion levels; watch USD/PLN and USD/HUF
      By:
      March 30, 2022 05:33 PM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        Talks of a ceasefire spark US Dollar selloff
        By:
        March 29, 2022 03:41 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.