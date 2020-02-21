OIL MARKET WEEK AHEAD The Real Tally of the Virus

Just as China started containing the spread of the coronavirus, two new flash zones opened up in South Korea and Iran...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 22, 2020 12:48 AM
Oil rig in the sea
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Just as China started containing the spread of the coronavirus, two new flash zones opened up in South Korea and Iran, where the number of cases has surged over the last three days. Even before the virus jumped countries, South Korea had to stop some of its car production as the supply of key parts from China was hampered by the outbreak. If the number of cases continues to rise, there could be further repercussions on the country’s manufacturing as Daegu City, the epicenter of Korea’s outbreak, hosts several large industrial complexes with factories for Samsung and Korea’s steel producer Posco.

For oil investors, it is now a matter of trying to assess how much damage to demand all of this will cause before the outbreak reaches a turning point. So far we only have estimates: OPEC now forecasts an 18% decline in this year’s demand, while Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude prices to average $10 less than previously forecast, now seen at $53/bbl.

However, the week ahead will provide first solid data for analysis. China’s industrial data for January released on Monday will not be of much help because it will show a decline in production that would have been caused by the planned week-long closure for Chinese New Year but February manufacturing PMI, which will be published on the night of 28 February, will provide a clearer picture. Even before the coronavirus, Chinese manufacturing PMI was teetering on the edge of growth with a reading of 50. Now it is expected to have dropped to 45, indicating a worrying slide into contraction.

Infographic highlighting coronavirus cases outside China . Published in February 2020 Source: the BBC/W.H.O

Source: WHO, BBC

OPEC back to its original schedule

Russia successfully managed to avoid all of OPEC’s nudges this month to cut production in order to balance out the virus-induced loss in crude demand. Instead OPEC is back to its original schedule and will meet in Vienna on the 5th and 6th of March. An eventual production cut seems an inevitability at this stage, but Russia’s reaction so far raises doubts over whether OPEC+ will be able to reach a collective agreement or if Saudi Arabia and OPEC members will be left to carry the cuts alone. The decision will be a difficult one for Saudi Arabia to make as Russia has been increasing its sales into China sharply over the last few years and is directly competing with Saudi Arabia for market share.

So far Russia has argued that it first needs to see how much damage the virus will inflict on China’s economy. We could be still weeks away before knowing the answer to this question as Chinese factories are now coming back on line after a couple of weeks of closures but are far from operating at full capacity with workers discouraged from travelling or still infected.

COUNTRY UPDATE: Nigeria

After years of toing and froing on Nigeria’s petroleum legislation caused by friction between the country’s president and government ministers, the country is now finally within reach of workable regulation. This week the House of Representatives passed the bill which is expected to be signed into law by the President in May. The absence of legislation has slowed down the development of the country’s deep oil offshore fields as oil majors were reluctant to proceed with massive investments without being certain about the financial implications of the new regulation.

However, the timing of the bill is not working in the country’s favor. The deep sea oil fields were scheduled to start producing oil in 2023 but are financially only feasible at prices of above $60/bbl. While the country dragged its feet with the oil regulation, the majors have started looking for projects in other African countries with less cumbersome legislation and may not return to Nigeria in the near future. In February Wood McKenzie published a report saying that the country’s output could decline by 35% if the oil regulation reforms are not completed, costing Nigeria more than $2bn in potential oil revenue. The three major projects by Shell, Total and ExxonMobil are now expected to be delayed between two and four years and come on line only from 2025 onwards.

When

What

Previous

Monday 24 Feb

China Jan industrial production

6.9%

Monday 24 Feb 09.00

Germany Feb IFO business climate

95.9

Tuesday 25 Feb 07.00

Germany Q4 GDP

3%

Tuesday 25 Feb 13.55

US Redbook index

-0.2%

Tuesday 25 Feb 21.30

US API crude oil stocks

4.2M

Wednesday 26 Feb 12.00

US new home sales

0.694m

Wednesday 26 Feb 15.30

EIA crude oil stocks

0.414m

Thursday 27 Feb 10.00

EU Feb business climate

-0.23

Thursday 27 Feb 13.30

US initial jobless claims

210,000

Thursday 27 Feb 13.30

US Q4 GDP

2.1%

Friday 28 Feb 13.30

US trade balance

-$68.7bn

Friday 28 Feb 18.00

Baker Hughes US rig count

790

Friday 28 Feb 20.30

CFTC oil net positions

396.8k

Saturday 29 Feb 01.00

China Feb manufacturing PMI

50



Related tags: Brent Crude Oil Commodities Oil Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.