Oil Brexit weigh on FTSE

The FTSE is trading almost half a percent lower this morning on a mix of corporate results and lingering uncertainty over Brexit.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 29, 2019 5:25 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE is trading almost half a percent lower this morning on a mix of corporate results and lingering uncertainty over Brexit. The oil sector took the hardest hit with BP reporting a 41% drop in net profits on a mix of lower oil prices during the last quarter and impairment charges linked to the sale of one of its US units.

Election vote to be repeated Tuesday

Though the Prime Minister lost the vote on a general election on Monday, MPs will vote again on Tuesday on what is legally a different proposal which amounts to the same thing. The vote on Monday required the PM to have a two-thirds majority for the election to go ahead, the vote on Tuesday is a much more simple affair with only one-line bill which requires only a simple majority to pass. The currency market seems fairly cautious about the prospect of a general election and its potential outcomes with the pound sliding to $1.2818. Sterling is also weaker against the dollar, down 0.20%.

Dollar firms ahead of Fed rate meeting

The dollar is a touch stronger as the Federal Reserve goes into its rate setting meeting Tuesday which is widely expected to conclude with another rate cut, possibly the last one for the moment as the central bank monitors the slowing growth of the US economy. US GDP data later this week is expected to show a mild contraction in growth from 2% in the previous quarter to around 1.8% in the third.

Related tags: Brent Dollar Forex

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
Today 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Why the US Dollar Could Be More Volatile Than Usual
Today 04:02 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after the Fed inspired selloff
Today 01:53 PM
Gold outlook dimmed following hawkish FOMC
Today 10:37 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
Today 04:48 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Oil rig in the sea
Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
November 28, 2023 09:05 PM
    Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Gain Ground Ahead of OPEC+
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 20, 2023 08:26 PM
      Oil rig in the sea
      Crude Oil Analysis: WTI and Brent Dump to Multi-Month Lows
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      November 8, 2023 06:11 PM
        Research
        Crude oil outlook: OPEC gap finally closed
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 26, 2023 02:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.