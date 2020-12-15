Inditex technical support at 26

Inditex, the Spanish textile giant and owner of the Zara brand, reported a 26% decline in net profit for the third quarter to 866 million euros.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 15, 2020 7:52 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Inditex : technical support at 26

Inditex, the Spanish textile giant and owner of the Zara brand, reported a 26% decline in net profit for the third quarter to 866 million euros, on revenues down to 6.05 billion euros, in line with expectations, compared to 7 billion euros a year earlier. Online sales jumped by 76%.

From a chartist point of view, the stock price escaped from a symmetrical triangle pattern (bullish event). A support base has formed at 26 (pullback). The weekly RSI (14) has finally pushed above its horizontal resistance and stands now above 50%. Even though a continuation of the short term consolidation cannot be ruled out, its extent should be limited. As long as 24.5 is support, a rise towards 29.6 is likely (measured up move target).  In case of a reversal down trend, a break below 24.5 would open a path to see 20.9.   

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Equities Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
January 19, 2024 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
January 19, 2024 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 19, 2024 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
January 19, 2024 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
January 19, 2024 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_07
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
By:
David Scutt
January 19, 2024 04:49 AM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Looking vulnerable to downside as risk appetite wanes
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 17, 2024 11:36 PM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      Hang Seng trading like an index with significant risks attached
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 17, 2024 05:00 AM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 17, 2024 12:42 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.