﻿

Imperial brands new down leg in sight

Imperial Brands, the tobacco company, reported that 1H operating profit dropped 19.6% on year to 925 million pounds on revenue of 14.67 billion pounds.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 19, 2020 1:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Imperial brands: new down leg in sight?

Imperial Brands, the tobacco company, reported that 1H operating profit dropped 19.6% on year to 925 million pounds on revenue of 14.67 billion pounds. The Company said it will rebase its dividend by one third, implying an annual dividend for 2020 of 137.7p per share. 

The Company said: "We are disappointed with these results; COVID-19 has so far had only a small impact on trading but we expect this to be more pronounced in the second half due to continued pressures on our duty free and travel retail business."

From a technical perspective, the stock price remains in a down trend within a long term bearish channel. The declining 50-day simple moving average is playing a resistance role. The Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) remains below its neutrality area at 50%. As a consequence, a continuation of the down trend is expected. 

Readers may want to consider the potential for short positions below the resistance at 1890p (channel upper boundary) with a first target at 1258p and then 1040p. 

Only a break above 1890p would invalidate the bearish scenario and would call for a reversal up trend towards the horizontal resistance at 2330p.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



Related tags: Earnings Equities trading UK Fundamental Analysis Equities

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD forecast: Continued US economic exceptionalism needed to cement bearish break
Yesterday 10:57 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
Yesterday 10:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX subdued at the end of a strong Q1
March 28, 2024 01:26 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will US dollar retreat again?
March 28, 2024 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: precious metal ignores dollar, yields strength
March 28, 2024 10:30 AM
USD/JPY forecast: Stalemate looms on BOJ intervention threat, range trading favoured
March 27, 2024 11:52 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Earnings articles

Circuit board
NVDA Earnings Preview: Nasdaq 100 Vulnerable Ahead of AI Darling Nvidia’s Results
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2024 02:53 PM
    stocks_06
    The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 16, 2024 05:04 PM
      stocks_02
      S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 15, 2024 04:06 PM
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 19, 2024 06:24 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.