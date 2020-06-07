Gold Signals Point to a Deeper Correction

Spot gold sank 1.5% on day to $1,686 on last Friday, as investors were shocked by a 2.5 million increase in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in May...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 8, 2020 8:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold: Potential Signals Point to a Deeper Correction

Spot gold sank 1.5% on day to $1,686 last Friday, as investors were shocked by a 2.5 million increase in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in May. The surprising growth in jobs signals that the worst for the labour market is probably over, and could mark a turning point for gold price, which had surged as much as 20% from March.


The Federal Reserve will release its monetary policy statement on Wednesday and investors will watch closely if the latest jobs report would affect Fed's stance.


From a technical point of view, spot gold has broken below a rising wedge pattern as shown on the daily chart, signaling a potential downturn. Moreover, it has breached below the 50-day moving average, while the relative strength index has shown a bearish divergence. Bearish investors might consider $1,725 as the nearest resistance level, with prices likely to test the 1st and 2nd support at $1,645 and $1,610 respectively. Alternatively, a break above $1,725 would indicate that gold has stabilized and trigger a revisit to $1,755 on the upside.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Gold Commodities Fed

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 05:47 PM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
    By:
    David Song
    February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
      gold_06
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 04:02 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 19, 2025 02:58 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.