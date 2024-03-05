Gold analysis: Metal nears fresh record but can rally sustain itself?

What factors have contributed to the metal’s ascend? Coming up later in the week, we have Powell's testimony and February jobs report to look forward to. For now, gold technical analysis point higher and suggest we could see a new record high soon.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 3:30 AM
gold_01
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold analysis: What factors have contributed to the metal’s ascend?
  • Coming up later in the week: Powell testimony and February jobs report
  • Gold technical analysis point higher

 

Gold extended its rise for the fifth consecutive trading session today and came to within less than $5 of reaching December's record high of $2146, before easing back a little.

 

Gold analysis: Why has the metal risen so much?

 

Gold’s rally has been fuelled by speculation surrounding a potential shift in Federal Reserve policy and lingering geopolitical uncertainties that has bolstered demand for the precious metal, seen as a haven asset. There have also been some concerns about a possible downturn in equity markets, especially in the technology sector following the recent eye-watering gains. Investors have also increased their bets that the Fed will be cutting interest rates. We have seen weak US manufacturing data on Friday, while the ISM services PMI today also came in below expectations with the employment component hinting at the risk of job losses in coming months. Another factor supporting gold has been momentum – traders like buying things that go up.

 

Gold analysis: Can the rally last?

 

One must caution against the excess nature of the rally, with the metal rising by about $100 in just 5 days. Clearly, some traders have been trying to take advantage of momentum, buying just because the metal has been going higher. With the US dollar holding its own relatively well against most major currencies, and government bond are still providing high yields, gold may not be able to sustain this rally for too long.

 

Coming up

 

We will have more data to look forward to later this week, including the all-important monthly jobs report on Friday. What’s more, Fed Chair Powell will testify on Wednesday, which could also trigger a move in the dollar and therefore impact gold prices.

 

 

Although the exact timing of the Fed’s rate cut remains uncertain, futures markets indicate a nearly 60% probability of a 25-basis point trim in June. Lower interest rates typically favour gold, which does not generate interest income. This means that if the timing of the first interest-rate cut gets pushed back, say because of strength in data, then that could hurt gold.

 

Market Outlook Gold

 

Gold technical analysis

gold analysis

Source: TradingView.com

The momentum is clearly bullish and the XAUUSD chart suggests it may well follow the footsteps of Bitcoin to hit a new high soon. But as we saw with Bitcoin, the rally was short-lived, with BTC falling some 5% immediately after hitting a new record high. Profit-taking alone has the potential to cause gold to move sharply lower from around these levels, and it doesn’t have to get to a new high to trigger withdrawal of bids.

 

Keep a close eye on short-term support levels including $2120 area, which now needs to hold to keep the bulls in full control of short-term price action. However, if a few short-term support levels break down then we could see another typical rug pull. Specifically, a move below today’s earlier low at $2110 could send the metal plunging back down towards key long-term support area around $2075 to 2088 area.

 

On the upside, meanwhile, the high from December at $2146 is out only point of reference to guide our trading decisions. If that level breaks, then watch out for Fibonacci extension levels and key round handles like $2150 to potentially offer soe resistance.

 

All told, the path of least resistance is clearly to the upside, but with prices over-extended, a short-term correction should not come as a shock.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas Precious Metals market

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX struggles as sentiment softens
Today 02:02 PM
FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
Today 12:00 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Today 08:51 AM
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
Today 04:36 AM
USD/JPY: Intensifying disinflationary pulse pressures BOJ rate hike ambitions
Today 02:12 AM
Silver surge sparks speculation over potential super squeeze
Yesterday 11:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_03
Gold eyeing record highs as inflation expectations heat up
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 01:38 AM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 24, 2024 02:00 AM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Gold analysis: Rising yields could send metal below $2,000 again
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 22, 2024 05:47 PM
        gold_01
        Gold analysis: Short-term outlook remains murky despite bounce
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2024 03:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.