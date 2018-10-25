Global stocks decline as anxiety mounts

European stock markets took their cue from the heavy selloffs in the US and Asia to open lower Thursday as bigger picture concerns about the US economy reasserted themselves.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 25, 2018 5:01 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European stock markets took their cue from the heavy selloffs in the US and Asia to open lower Thursday as bigger picture concerns about the US economy reasserted themselves.

Fast rising interest rates and the first signals of a slowing economy combined with a potentially protracted trade conflict with China and increased regulation constricting the high flying FANG stocks took their toll on US shares. The positive momentum seen in the DJIA only a few weeks ago seems to have completely evaporated as the index dropped more than 600 points on the day. Over the last few trading sessions the Dow and the S&P 500 declined so sharply that all of their gains for this year have been erased.

Mario Draghi’s unenviable position

ECB President Mario Draghi will be in an interesting position later today when he is due to hold a news conference following the meeting of the bank’s monetary policy makers. The former Bank of Italy governor who was a proponent of Italy following the EU’s fiscal rules is likely to face questions about his country’s budget plans for next year which are in clear breach of those same rules. The European Commission has already slapped Italy’s lawmakers’ wrists asking for a rewrite of the budget in the next three weeks. The markets will be keen to hear if the ECB may use any purchases to prop up Italy’s failing bond market and about any plans to ensure sufficient liquidity for Italy’s banks.

Oil drops despite looming Iran sanctions

Brent crude dipped to just under $76 despite looming Iran sanctions as a selloff in US and Asian stocks triggered concerns about a corresponding decline in oil demand. Although part of the decrease from the heady level of $86 earlier this month was triggered by Saudi Arabia indicating that it would raise production should the sanctions start causing any supply deficit for Western buyers, fear and anxiety about the global economy are currently playing a bigger role in the oil price than the actual fundamentals of supply and demand.

Related tags: Abe Google Brent Italy Europe Oil China Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Abe articles

Artificial intelligence stocks: the best AI companies to invest in
By:
Patrick Foot
October 24, 2023 09:00 AM
    Quantum computing stocks: how to invest in quantum computing
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 19, 2023 01:42 PM
      Amazon acquisitions: what does Amazon own?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 11, 2023 02:28 PM
        S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 25, 2023 02:36 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.