gbpusd after the flash crash what will nfp do to cable 2678042016

Besides form the obvious question of what the actual hell happened to sterling overnight, there are so many other questions marks participants will be asking […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 8, 2016 12:05 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Besides form the obvious question of what the actual hell happened to sterling overnight, there are so many other questions marks participants will be asking themselves. Has the pound now bottomed out, what exactly was the overnight “low,” what will the Bank of England do now? The pound’s crash has obviously overshadowed today’s supposed big event: the US non-farm payrolls report. This is scheduled for release shortly and the headline jobs report is expected to come in at around 170 thousand net jobs gained, which, if correct, would be slightly higher than the prior month’s total of 151 thousand. The unemployment rate is expected to have remained unchanged at 4.9% while the average hourly earnings index is seen rising 0.2% month-over-month. A strong set of data would reinforce expectations that the Fed will raise rates in December.

So the volatility for the GBP/USD pair is far from over. As things stand only a very weak set of US jobs figures might be able to help lift the beleaguered FX pair. That being said, the pound has become less sensitive to economic data of late and more so to the UK’s political situation. Thus, today’s jobs report may not cause the theoretical response in the cable like the old days.

From a technical stand point it is interesting to note the rejection of price at sub-1.20 area. First of all, this is a psychologically-important level and a target for Goldman Sachs, among several other analysts and traders. In close proximity to 1.20, there is also the 261.8% Fibonacci extension level of the price swing from the low of 1.3835 hit earlier this year to the high on the day of Brexit vote at 1.5000. The 261.8% is among the most extreme Fibonacci extension levels, where major lows or highs tend to form. In other words, it represents an extreme exhaustion point in the market. So I wouldn’t be surprised if we have already seen a low form in the GBP/USD now.

As things stand however, the technical bias remains bearish as none of the major resistance levels have been reclaimed yet, which is a prerequisite before sentiment potentially turns bullish on the GBP/USD. The point of origin of the overnight breakdown was at 1.2600, while the prior swing low was 200 pips higher at 1.2800. Until and unless the cable moves above these levels, bullish speculators should treat any bounces with extreme caution. The bears who have missed the overnight drop may still find opportunities here and there but probably not to that extent and in that manner.  The 5 min chart, in the inset, shows some levels where the cable has formed some intraday swing points – these could be interesting areas to watch when the US jobs report is published.

16-10-07-gbpusd

Related tags: Brexit flash crash Forex GBP/USD NFP Technical Analysis trading

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.