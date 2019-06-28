G20 Kicks Off and Apple Drops Lower

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 28, 2019 9:55 PM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Traders are looking optimistically towards Trump & Xi Jinping’s bilateral meeting at the G20. The meeting will take place on Saturday morning local time, traders will react as the markets open on Sunday evening.

The fact that equity markets are trading higher across the board gives a fairly clear indication that investors are optimistic of some progress. Historically the odds are onside for a truce between the two powers, if the last G20 is anything to go by. The best-case scenario would be that the two sides call a truce removing the threat of any imminent tariff hikes, to continue talks. The markets have rallied hard in June, the danger lurks on the side of disappointment. With so much riding on a truce, failure by the world’s two biggest powers to achieve at the very least a pause in the trade dispute could open the door to all out trade war Armageddon. With US Presidential elections next year Trump has good reason to want to see an end to this.

Apple dives 1%
Whilst the broader US market moves higher Apple is slipping lower in early trade on news that Apple’s chief design officer will be leaving and is not being replaced. Jony Ive, who achieved almost god like status as the man responsible for the iPhone, iPad and iMac is leaving after nearly 30 years at the firm. The fact that Apple won’t be replacing Jony Ive and instead will have vice President of Industrial design and Vice President of human interface design reporting into an operations exec with no background in design is more than a little concerning. This goes against Apple’s design led ethos and could spell the end of an era for Apple. Its unlikely investors will let this one just slip by, even if it is the day before the Trump Xi Jinping meeting.


Related tags: Apple UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
August 11, 2023 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
August 11, 2023 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Poisoned Apple Earnings Drag NDX Down to 15,250
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
August 7, 2023 02:57 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: Where next for Apple stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 1, 2023 02:23 PM
      Congress building
      Biggest US companies: your guide to the largest American businesses
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      July 31, 2023 03:03 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: Big Tech Q2 earnings preview
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 19, 2023 02:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.