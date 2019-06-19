﻿

FTSE lower as corporate results show declining sales

A set of weaker company results hit the FTSE this morning with further pressure added by airline shares.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 19, 2019 3:41 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
A set of weaker company results hit the FTSE this morning with further pressure added by airline shares. Investors have been unforgiving towards British Airways parent IAG, down 4%, after the company decided to buy 200 new Boeing planes.

Trading is slightly more restrained than usual ahead of the key Federal Reserve meeting which will set the tone for the rest of the day’s trading. The Fed is widely expected to keep rates unchanged but to opt for a cut at its next meeting in July.  The tone of the meeting will be crucial given that the domestic US economic data has been showing more weakness of late.

Euro in focus after Draghi comments and Trump on the attack

The European Central Bank is about to change tack on interest rates and potentially re-start quantitative easing, but the move, which was resolved to prop up the region’s ailing economy, has provoked the ire of the US President. A series of Trump tweets have left investors wondering if they will be looking at currency wars this summer in addition to trade disputes.

The euro weakened against the dollar and the pound in the aftermath of Draghi’s comments but this morning the common currency has recovered all of the lost ground, trading up 0.11% against the greenback and flat against the pound.

Sterling is marginally higher against the dollar but still relatively weak at $1.2576, suspended in the lower range while the Tory party leadership contest is in full cry.
Related tags: EUR Euro Forex UK 100

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
Today 04:00 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Japanese yen could further extend rally ahead of key BoJ decision
Today 09:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
Today 02:00 AM
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
Yesterday 08:37 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Mixed NFP report sends dollar lower – Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:59 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after a Goldilocks NFP report
Yesterday 01:59 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
By:
David Scutt
January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 18, 2024 04:46 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 29, 2023 03:35 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.