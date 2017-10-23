EURUSD weakens ahead of ECB

The European Central Bank is widely expected to announce a plan to reduce the pace of its monthly asset purchases on Thursday.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 23, 2017 10:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The European Central Bank is widely expected to announce a plan to reduce the pace of its monthly asset purchases on Thursday. But at the same time, the ECB may also extend the duration of the QE programme so that it doesn’t spook the market and choke off economic growth. If this is the case, the central bank’s decision may therefore come across as neutral or dovish rather than hawkish. If so, this could weigh heavily on the euro in the short-term outlook.

So, the EUR/USD may be on the verge of a correction, particularly if the Fed-driven dollar simultaneously remains supported. Ahead of the ECB meeting on Thursday and tomorrow’s release of Eurozone Flash Services and Manufacturing PMIs, the EUR/USD has actually started the new week how it ended the last one: lower. The euro’s weakness may well be telling us that the market is positioning itself for a dovish ECB.

From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD remains in a range. Last week’s inside bar technical formation means there will be a pool of liquidity resting on either side of the 1.1730-1.1860 range.

With the ECB decision scheduled for Thursday, one potential scenario could be that price breaks below last week’s low at 1.1730 and probe liquidity below this level, before going back into the range and then take out resting liquidity above last week’s range at 1.1860.

But if there’s acceptance below last week’s low (should we get there) then the alternative scenario could be a week-long sell-off until price reaches the next levels of support at 1.1615, 1.1500 or even 1.1300.

Meanwhile any sustainable move above 1.1860 would put the bearish view to bed and potentially pave the way for a re-test of the psychological 1.20 handle or even the year 2012 low at 1.2040s, which was already tested a few times late in the summer. 

Related tags: Euro Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 16, 2025 02:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.