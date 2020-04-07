Attention will now turn towards the Eurogroup meeting later today. The group ae expected to discuss joint action to help member countries tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Discussions could touch on the controversial subject of “coronabonds” new debt for which all 19 members of the currency union would be jointly liable. Whilst the countries hardest hit by coronavirus, Spain and Italy are in favour, German and Netherlands strongly oppose to coronabonds to cushion the economic blow from coronavirus. The conservative north fears that coronabonds would mean the eventual sharing of all sovereign debt and taxpayers in the norther paying for the south's spending.The broad expectation is that the group will agree to use the eurozone’s €410 billion bailout fund.

Levels to watch

After a negative start to the week, EUR/USD is trading 1% higher. The pair has pushed above its descending trend line resistance and is set to test the 100 sma at $1.0910. A break through here could see an advance to $1.0940 (50sma) prior to $10965 high 2nd April.

On the downside support can be seen at $1.0835 (trend line resistance turned support) and $1.0676 (yesterday’s low).







