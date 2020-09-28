EURUSD Resurging virus in Europe

Covid cases are resurging in Europe as Spain's government has urged Madrid to lock down the entire city.

Financial Analyst
September 28, 2020 12:30 PM
Financial Analyst
Covid cases are resurging in Europe as Spain's government has urged Madrid to lock down the entire city. See the key EUR/USD levels in this video !


Economic Calendar

