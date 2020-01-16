ECB President is due to speak in Frankfurt. Traders will be listening closely for remarks over the health of the eurozone economy. Recent data from German, shows GDP slowed to 0.6% yoy, down from 1.5%. Whilst inflation remains lacklustre at 0.5%. So far, we have not heard too much from Christine Lagarde and how she intends to tackle slowing growth and muted inflation in the region. We do know that she is in favour of more fiscal stimulus support from governments in the bloc. A push in this direction could boost the euro.

Levels to watch

EUR/USD gained 0.2% in the previous session. The pair is trading above its 50, 100 and 200 sma on 4-hour chart indicating bullish momentum.

Immediate resistance can be seen at at $1.1164 yesterday’s high will need to be overcome, to advance to resistance at $1.12.

On the flip side, support can be seen around the 50 sma close to $1.1140, prior to Jan 10th low of $1.1085.







