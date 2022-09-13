﻿

European Open: The FTSE powers ahead, UK employment up next

The FTSE 100 powered through a resistance cluster yesterday as it tracked global equities higher. We see the potential for it to continue, should US inflation soften as expected.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 13, 2022 2:57 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 44.5 points (0.64%) and currently trades at 7,009.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 56.26 points (0.2%) and currently trades at 28,596.66
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 79.2 points (0.41%) and currently trades at 19,441.45
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 146.92 points (1.1%) and currently trades at 13,563.79

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -21.5 points (-0.29%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,451.53
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -7 points (-0.19%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,639.51
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -24 points (-0.18%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,378.27

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 13 points (0.04%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 7.75 points (0.06%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 2.25 points (0.05%)

 

20220913futuresCI

Today’s US inflation report is the key event this week. We’ve already seen pre-emptive bets that it will continue to soften – which has placed pressure on the US dollar and allowed commodities and equities to rise. The ASX has rallied alongside US markets these past four days, as investors see the potential for less aggressive tightening from the RBA and Fed, and for inflation to soften. News that Ukraine regained some key battleground has also lifted sentiment.

 

A host of data points at 07:00 BST includes final inflation reads for Germany and employment figures for the UK. In July we saw signs of the UK’s hot inflation market cooling, as businesses were more cautious hiring into an inevitable recession with double-digit inflation. The 160k jobs added was by no means bad but quite a bit below the 260k expected and expected to soften to 128k today. The 3.8% unemployment rate remains historically low, which leaves plenty of time for it to rise of or when the wheels fall off.

 

Germany’s annual inflation rate currently sits at 7.9% y/y or 0.3% m/m, so any print lower than these could fan hopes that inflation has peaked. Then at 10:00 BST Germany’s ZEW economic report is expected to fall to -52.2 from -47.6, which will be its most pessimistic level since February 2021.

 

 

FTSE 100 daily chart:

20220913ftse100ci

On Friday we outlined a bullish bias for the FTSE 100 towards 7360, at which point we suspect it may find resistance and continue lower. We can see the first phase played out very well with an immediate rally out of the gates but, after a short pause, cut through several resistance levels.

 

A bullish engulfing candle formed on the 4-hour chart and closed firmly above the monthly pivot point, 100 and 200-bar EMA’s and its rally has paused around the monthly R2 pivot. From ere the bias remains bullish above the 7345 low and for a move higher towards the 7600 resistance zone.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220913moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4144.91 (1.66%) 12 September 2022

  • 313 (89.43%) stocks advanced and 29 (8.29%) declined
  • 10 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 0 fell to new lows
  • 31.43% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 97.43% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 15.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 153.74% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
  • + 11.28% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
  • + 9.34% - NCC Group PLC (NCCG.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -6.77% - Serco Group PLC (SRP.L)
  • -5.09% - abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (APEO.L)
  • -4.80% - Network International Holdings PLC (NETW.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220913calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Employment Indices

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Analysis: SPX rises after more tech earnings & despite sticky inflation
Today 01:25 PM
USD/JPY analysis: BoJ disappoints as focus turns to intervention and US data - Forex Friday
Today 11:40 AM
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
Yesterday 03:09 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks hit by stagflation concerns amid earnings bonanza
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Analysis: DJIA falls after Meta disappoints, inflation rises
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Gold outlook remains positive as traders eye key US data
Yesterday 11:14 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

united_kingdom_01
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:28 AM
    united_kingdom_03
    FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 23, 2024 08:18 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 10, 2024 08:46 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 27, 2024 09:37 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.