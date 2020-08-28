Europe Points Higher After Feds Historic Shift

As the dust settles on the Federal Reserve’s historic policy shift the mood in the market is upbeat. European bourses and US futures are pointing to a stronger start.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 28, 2020 12:40 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Europe Points Higher After Fed’s Historic Shift
As the dust settles on the Federal Reserve’s historic policy shift the mood in the market is upbeat. European bourses and US futures are pointing to a stronger start after a mixed finish on Wall Street overnight. Whilst the Dow & the S&P ended in positive territory, the Nasdaq closed in the red.
Asia also saw a mixed show, with the Japanese Nikkei and the yen slumping on news that Shinzo Abe will resign on health reasons.

Fed softens approach to inflation
Jerome Powell, Chair of the world’s most powerful central bank announced a shift in policy framework, paving the way for years of more pro-growth policies. 
The Fed will adopt a softer approach to inflation, allowing inflation to over run the 2% target for some time in order to boost employment and to compensate for the extended periods of time that it has run below target.
His comments weren’t unexpected. However, they still managed to create a stir in the financial markets sending the S&P to yet another all time high and dragging the US Dollar to a 27 month low versus a basket of currencies.

BoE Andrew Bailey up next
Today it is the turn of Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey to take to the virtual stage at Jackson Hole. Investors will be looking for further clarity around negative interest rates. Earlier this month Andrew Bailey said that negative rates were in the BoE’s toolbox. However, he also said there are no plans yet to use them.
The question is whether the BoE sticks to its preferred avenue and just adds additional stimulus to bridge the fallout from the withdrawal of the Government’s job retention scheme, whilst keeping interest rates at or above 0. Or whether this will be when the central bank looks towards using negative rates?

German consumer confidence slips
German consumer confidence unexpectedly fell -1.8 in September against expectations of +1.2. Recent data from Germany has been broadly upbeat and pointing to Germany being on the road to economic recovery. Furthermore, the German government has extended the German job retention scheme beyond March 21 in a supportive mood. Still that fact that morale has fallen as coronavirus cases rise highlight concerns surrounding a second wave.
The Dax is looking to open higher, although trailing the FTSE, whilst the Euro is benefiting from the weaker USD.
Eurozone consumer confidence is keenly awaited.

Dax Chart


Related tags: Dax

Latest market news

View more
DAX analysis: European stocks struggle on mixed earnings, China fears
Today 11:00 AM
Crude oil drifts into pivotal level, bears circle gold: European Open
Today 04:42 AM
Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
Today 01:01 AM
S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000
Yesterday 10:38 PM
Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
DAX analysis: European stocks struggle on mixed earnings, China fears
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    germany_01
    DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 25, 2024 09:33 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD looks dazed and confused ahead of Ifo, ECB: European open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 25, 2024 04:49 AM
        united_kingdom_04
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast :Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 24, 2024 09:22 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.