EURJPY In FocuS Downside Levels to Watch After a Big Bearish Reversal

EUR/JPY is the day’s biggest mover among the major currencies

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 9, 2020 12:18 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

EUR/JPY In Focus: Downside Levels to Watch After a Big Bearish Reversal

In news that essentially no one was surprised to hear, the US National Bureau of Economic Research officially declared that the US economy fell into recession in February this year, ending the longest-ever US economic expansion at 128 months. Traders, always the forward-looking bunch, have taken this news mostly in stride as they look ahead to the prospect of a potentially strong economic recovery, goosed by 13 figures ($10T+) of global stimulus measures.

In the FX market, EUR/JPY is the day’s biggest mover among the major currencies. After rising for nine straight days, the pair finally traded lower on Friday, forming a “shooting star” candlestick formation in the process. This pattern shows an intraday shift from buying to selling pressure and is often seen at near-term tops in the market. With rates falling sharply today, that near-term top has been confirmed, opening the door for a deeper retracement as we move through the week:

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

From a purely technical perspective, the Fibonacci retracements of the May surge may be logical levels for EUR/JPY bears to target. In that vein, we’ll be keeping a close eye on 120.60 (the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement), 119.40 (50%) and 118.20 (61.8%) as potential downside objectives. Meanwhile, only a sharp bullish reversal and break above Friday’s high at 124.40 would erase the near-term bearish bias.


Related tags: EUR Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.