EURGBP Moves Lower, Can it Last?

EURGBP Moves Lower Can it Last

The Pound barely flinched as CBI retail sales data painted a gloomy picture of the British high street.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 25, 2019 5:26 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The Pound barely flinched as CBI retail sales data painted a gloomy picture of the British high street. Retail sales volumes fell at the fastest rate in a decade in June, falling well short of expectations. Whilst some of the disastrous figure can be explained away by the heatwave last June and of course the World Cup, not all of it can. The figures highlight just how challenging the high street is right now. Brexit uncertainty is not only keeping consumers from dipping into their pockets, but when they do the time-strapped value-conscious shoppers are drawn to the advantages of online shopping.

Pound traders are staying focused on the Conservative leadership race. Boris Johnson yesterday, firmly reiterated his plan to remove the UK from the EU deal or no deal. The only reason the pound didn’t fall further was thanks to the rising opposition that Boris is encountering.  Suggestions are circulating that 12 or so Conservative MP’s will join a vote of no confidence in the scenario of a no deal Brexit. Given that the new Prime Minister will only have a working majority of 3, a general election could be on the cards as soon as September.

What we are seeing is that whilst the figurehead at the helm might change as Theresa May is replaced, the undercurrents in Westminster are the same. With the political fog so dense and a low possibility of clearing there is little motivation for investors to buy into the pound, even a weak pound. With such elevated levels of political uncertainty, the pound is expected to keep its cautious tone. 

The fact that the pound is skidding lower despite the BoE saying that it may need to raise interest rates reflects investor scepticism towards the central banks’ position. Given the broader global headwinds and dovish shifts from other central banks, a rate cut is looking more likely than any rate hike.

EUR/GBP Levels to watch;
Whilst the pound is stronger today, EUR/GBP remains above its 50, 100 & 200 ma on 4 hour chart. A break above 0.8974 would open the door to 0.9062 and finally 0.9092. On the other hand, the next support is located at 0.8872, followed by 0.8826.


Related tags: EUR Forex GBP Johnson

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
Today 06:01 PM
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
Today 05:58 PM
What is a tariff and how do they impact markets?
Today 05:58 PM
USD/MXN Update: The Dollar Weakens While the Peso Holds Firm in an Uncertain Market
Today 05:44 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD At Risk as Trump Tariff Date Nears
Today 05:00 PM
GBP/USD Eyes December High amid Ascending Channel Formation
Today 04:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.