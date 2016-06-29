eurcad one to watch 2668452016

Today’s biggest surprise was perhaps the rallying stock markets with the UK’s FTSE 100 climbing by a good 3.5%, led by stocks that had suffered […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 30, 2016 4:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today’s biggest surprise was perhaps the rallying stock markets with the UK’s FTSE 100 climbing by a good 3.5%, led by stocks that had suffered heavily in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote. The FTSE was no doubt supported also by the rallying prices of commodities which helped the precious metals miner Fresnillo climb nearly 10% to top the index. Crude oil also jumped following the publication of the latest US stockpiles report, which showed a sharper than expected 4 million drawdown for the week ending June 24. This added further fuel to the stock market rally, but as of yet it hasn’t provided significant support for the Canadian dollar. The latter was flat against the euro, but did manage to rise slightly against the US dollar which fell not only because of today’s “risk-on” trade but also because of poor economic data in the US as pending home sales dropped some 3.7% month over month in May, which was also the first drop on a year-over-year basis since August 2014.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the economic calendar is busier with lots of European data scheduled for release in the morning including German Retail Sales and Unemployment Change, French Consumer Spending and Eurozone CPI Flash Estimate. In the afternoon, we will have the monthly Canadian GDP estimate followed by US weekly unemployment claims and Chicago PMI.

Technical outlook: EUR/CAD

The European data may help inspire the EUR/CAD to make a decisive move after its recent consolidation. This cross has been making a series of lower highs and lower lows in recent times, causing the moving averages to move in the “wrong” order. The EUR/CAD has already broken a medium-term bullish trend line, too, although it remains well above its long-term upward trend. Meanwhile, after forming a large bearish engulfing candle on Friday, the EUR/CAD has created an inside bar, a doji and today another inside bar formation on its daily chart. These candlestick formations point to indecision, but Friday’s bearish engulfing candle suggests that underlying trend is essentially bearish.

Given these technical indications, the cross is more likely to head lower than higher in the coming weeks. As such, traders should watch price action around key resistance levels closely – such as 1.4470, which was being tested at the time of this writing. If support at 1.4320 breaks down, then we may see the start of a more significant move to the downside, perhaps towards 1.4050 initially. This bearish view will become invalid upon a break above the bearish trend line at Friday’s high at 1.4580. If seen, a rally towards the 200 MA could be the outcome.

 16.06.29 eurcad

Related tags: Brexit EU EUR/CAD Forex Stocks trading

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.