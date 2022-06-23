Dr Copper Chimes in on the recession debate

The Federal Reserve (Fed) is the central bank of the United States and operates under a dual mandate to effectively promote the goals of maximum employment while maintaining price stability.

June 23, 2022 2:44 PM
Molten metal

The Federal Reserve (Fed) is the central bank of the United States and operates under a dual mandate to effectively promote the goals of maximum employment while maintaining price stability.

Prices are considered stable when consumers and businesses don’t have to worry about rising or falling prices when making plans or borrowing or lending for long periods.

With official inflation readings at multi-decade highs and the unemployment rate at multi-decade lows, policymakers are acting to reverse the trends in both by raising interest rates, as they are legally required to do.

However, the concern is that growth is slowing, and as acknowledged by Fed Chair Powell overnight, there is a risk that steep interest rate hikes may tip the U.S economy into recession.

How close to a recession is the U.S. economy?

The most common definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative growth, which means that a recession is confirmed retrospectively.

In Q1 of 2022, real GDP in the U.S unexpectedly decreased at an annual rate of 1.5%, the worst quarterly fall since the 31.2% pandemic decline in Q2 of 2020. If GDP were to decline again in Q2 2022 (released July 28), it would all but confirm the U.S economy had entered a recession.

While a second unexpected decline cannot be ruled out in Q2, especially given the soft patch in recent data, most economists expect to see a positive GDP number for Q2 2022, which means that a recession is more than likely a story for 2023.

Why are we talking about a recession now?

While the timing and probabilities of a recession are open to debate, markets are forward-looking. They are acutely aware that the Fed has a very dubious track record of raising interest rates high enough to tame inflation without sending the economy into a recession.

Dr Copper chimes in with his verdict

One of the traditional measures of global economic health and recession is the price of copper. Demand for copper increases during an expansionary economic cycle, while demand for copper drops when global growth is slowing.

Overnight the price of copper futures fell to a 15-month low, almost 25% below its $5.0395 l/b cycle high from just four months ago.

As viewed on the chart below, copper has extended its break lower during today’s session in Asia. Providing copper remains below resistance at $4.00/$4.15 (formerly support), the pullback has room to extend lower towards weekly support at $3.50.

Copper daily chart 23rd of June

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of June 23 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Copper Metals recession Fed

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
Yesterday 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
Yesterday 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
Yesterday 02:46 AM
Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
Yesterday 12:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Copper articles

aus_09
AUD/USD Forecast: Why Copper’s Weakness Could Drag Aussie Down
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
January 10, 2024 02:58 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    S&P 500 analysis, Copper and EUR/USD outlook - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 1, 2023 04:51 PM
      Uptrend
      Copper, USD/CNH and AUD/USD outlook boost by China stimulus – Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 25, 2023 04:22 PM
        China flag
        Copper turns red as China concerns mount
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 25, 2022 04:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.