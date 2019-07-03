Daily Forex Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Thurs 04 Jul

USD remains on support in EUR/USD, GBP/USD & AUD/USD despite Trump's jawboning tweet for a weaker USD.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 4, 2019 9:42 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Still evolving within a short-term bearish configuration


click to enlarge chart

  • Traded sideways yesterday below the 1.1320 intermediate minor resistance which did not have an impact from U.S. President Trump jawboning for a weaker USD via his tweet. Maintain bearish bias below the 1.1350 key short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential push down towards the next near-term supports at 1.1225 and 1.1180.
  • However, a clearance with an hourly close above 1.1350 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest 1.1420 (25 Jun 2019 swing high).

GBP/USD – Bears remain in control


click to enlarge chart

  • Inched down lower as expected to print a marginal low of 1.2555 in yesterday, 03 Jul European session before it traded sideways. Click here for a recap on our previous report.
  • Elements remain negative for a potential major bearish breakdown. Maintain bearish bias in any bounces below 1.2670 key short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential push down to test 1.2500 and a daily close below it sees an extension of the impulsive downleg to target the next support at 1.2370 in the first step.
  • However, a clearance with an hourly close above 1.2670 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards the range resistance of 1.2785.

USD/JPY – Retreated from resistance


click to enlarge chart

  • Yesterday’s bounce from 107.50 Asian session low has managed to stall right at the intermediate minor resistance of 107.90. No change, maintain bearish bias below 108.15 key short-term pivotal resistance for another potential round of slide to retest the 25 Jun 2019 swing low area of 106.80.
  • However, a clearance with an hourly close above 108.15 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest the 108.55/90 major resistance.

AUD/USD – Short-term momentum has turned negative


click to enlarge chart

  • Inched up higher to challenge the 0.7040 key pivotal resistance (printed a current intraday high of 0.7048 in today’s Asian session before it staged a retreat). Short-term momentum has turned negative where the hourly RSI oscillator has just exited from its overbought region after a prior bearish divergence signal.
  • Tolerate the excess to 0.7050 and maintain the bearish bias for a potential downside reversal to target the near-term support at 0.6955 in the first step and a break below it sees 0.6900 next.
  • However, a daily close above 0.7050 invalidates the bearish scenario for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the next resistance at 0.7125.

Charts are from eSignal






Related tags: EUR GBP Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.