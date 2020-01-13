Daily Forex Technical Strategy Tues 14 Jan

A potential rebound is round the corner for GBP/USD with bullish breakout possible in EUR/USD. Residual push up in USD/JPY towards major resistance.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 14, 2020 8:49 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD – Potential rebound around the corner


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged the push down as expected and almost hit the short-term target/support of 1.2920 as per highlighted in our report (click here for a recap).  It printed an intraday low of 1.2959 yesterday, 13 Jan on the backdrop of dovish comments from BOE officials.
  • The 300+ pips of decline from the 31 Dec 2019 minor swing high is now approaching the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 03 Sep 2019 low with the hourly RSI oscillator that has tested an extreme oversold level thrice. Flip to a bullish bias with 1.2820 as the key short-term pivotal support for a potential rebound towards 1.3090 (minor congestion zone & descending resistance from 13 Dec 2019 high). An hourly close above 1.3090 reinforces a further potential recovery to target 1.3270 next in the first step.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 1.2820 opens up scope for a further slide towards the next support at 1.2670/2560 (1.00 Fibonacci expansion of the recent decline from 13 Dec 2019 high & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the multi-month up move from 03 Sep 2019 low to 13 Dec 2019 high).

EUR/USD – Potential bullish breakout above 1.1160


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has started to shape a rebound of 60 pips from the 1.1100 lower limit of the short-term neutrality zone as per highlighted in our previous report; also the pull-back support of the former major descending resistance from 24 Sep 2018 high.
  • Elements have turned positive; flip to a bullish bias with 1.1100 as the key short-term pivotal support and a break with an hourly close above 1.1160 reinforces the potential recovery to retest the 31 Dec 2019 swing high of 1.1240.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 1.1100 invalidates the bullish scenario for a further slide towards 1.1060/1040 (medium-term ascending trendline from 01 Oct 2019 low).

USD/JPY – Further potential residual push up towards major resistance


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has broken above the 109.70 minor range resistance in place since 13 Dec 2019 (the upper neutrality zone as per highlighted in our previous report). Flip to bullish bias now in any dips above 109.65 key short-term pivotal support for a further potential residual push up to target the major resistance at 1110.60/70 (former ascending support from 24 Jun 2016 low, 21 May 2019 swing high, secular descending resistance from 05 Jun 2015 high & a Fibonacci expansion/retracement cluster) before a corrective decline materialises.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 109.65 invalidates the residual push up scenario for a corrective decline towards the 108.80 near-term support in the first step.    

AUD/USD – Mix elements intact


click to enlarge chart

  • No change; maintain neutrality stance between 0.6930 and 0.6840 (also the pull-back support of the former major descending channel resistance from 03 Dec 2018 high).
  • Only a clearance with an hourly close above 0.6930 revives the bullish tone for push up to retest 0.7030 before targeting 0.7060/7080. On the flipside, a break with an hourly close below 0.6840 sees a further slide to probe the 0.6755 major support (the ascending trendline from 07 Aug 2019 low).

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: EUR GBP USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
Yesterday 08:49 PM
USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone
Yesterday 08:32 PM
Iron Ore Bears Eye Simandou Shock in 2025
Yesterday 06:30 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Pushes Below May Low to Eye 2024 Low
Yesterday 05:55 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Poised for January Breakout
Yesterday 05:06 PM
EUR/USD Opens 2025 with Fresh Two-Year-Low: 1.0200 Next Big Level Down
Yesterday 04:02 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
By:
James Stanley
December 31, 2024 03:00 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 31, 2024 01:30 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      December 20, 2024 04:14 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Pullbacks
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 5, 2024 04:25 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.