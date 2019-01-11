Daily Brexit update Sterling nods at sketchy talk

Theresa May says ‘no’. Some senior ministers say ‘it’s increasingly likely’.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 12, 2019 1:27 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Daily Brexit update: Sterling nods at sketchy talk

Theresa May says ‘no’, but some senior ministers have said ‘it’s increasingly likely’. The talk of the day is that Brexit could be delayed. London’s Evening Standard newspaper cited anonymous cabinet members suggesting the long-scheduled 29th March date on which Britain is set leave the European Union may no longer apply. The reason, according to the paper: a backlog of legislation has built to such an extent that if the withdrawal bill is defeated, as looks likely, the resulting snarl-up of process would leave little time to get the bills through Parliament necessary for an orderly exit.

The accuracy of the reports is impossible to judge at this stage. It is also unclear whether a delay would be legally possible. Article 50 was invoked on 29th March 2017 and cannot itself be revoked by the applicant – the UK. Whether the act of EU withdrawal, can be renegotiated however, is less clear cut. Taking back a decision to leave was the subject of high-level EU legal discussions late last year. The tentative conclusion was that The Lisbon Treaty probably doesn’t forbid a country from withdrawing its application to leave.

But it’s not the intent to leave that’s in question on Friday, according to reports. At least not yet. And only the European Council can provide an extension of the ‘negotiation period’, by unanimous agreement. So, the rationale of those supposedly seeking a delayed Brexit seems tautological, quite like a pretext, and not particularly realistic.

Still, there may now be three broad inputs into the market’s next reaction: the outcome of Tuesday’s parliamentary vote; what the government does as a consequence; and any further moves towards a delayed exit date.

How this affects our Brexit Top 10 markets:

GBP/USD: Sterling against the dollar extended the day’s gains to $1.2866, the best since 23rd November. This month’s range so far is intact with nearest key support at almost $1.28 dead.

GBP/JPY: A big swoosh by sterling versus its most demanding currency, yet still long-standing psychological forces resist ¥140, near ¥139.91, where an aggressive sell-off to two-year lows was triggered in December.

EUR/USD: The most abstracted market relative to Friday’s talk. Partly why the rate continued its slide from $1.1570 on Wednesday to $1.1470 at last look, down 0.3% on the session.

EUR/GBP: Sterling gained less emphatically against the euro, pulling the pair down to an 0.8919 low, about three quarters to the bottom of its monthly range.

UK 100: The ease of the pound’s advance was enough to spook blue-chip equity investors, pushing the FTSE 100 off a mild gain into a 0.4% loss by close. More sterling-friendly mid-cap shares took the FTSE 250 up 0.6%, one of the sturdier performances in a less sure-footed European session.

Germany 30: A more flaccid day for global markets left the DAX down 0.3%.

Lloyds: The largest domestic bank fell, though less than the market, losing 0.1%. That’s a sceptical investor reaction.

Barclays: Barclays dropped 1.3% tracking a softening Wall Street session.

Shell: Shares in global multinationals are ending the week lower. Oil shares are also pressured by a slump in crude prices which have also run up sharply since early January. Shell fell 1.2%

BP: The smaller oil major also lost about 1%


Join market analyst Fiona Cincotta as she looks at how the vote could unfold and the potential market impact. Register now: cityindex.co.uk/market-outlook…


Related tags: Barclays Euro Lloyds Shares market Sterling May UK 100 Forex Brexit EUR Germany 40 GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Barclays articles

tesla_03
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Lloyds & Barclays earnings preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 21, 2024 04:00 AM
    GBP/USD forecast, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 27, 2023 07:54 AM
      £20 Pound notes scattered around
      FTSE 100: Q1 banks earnings preview
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 26, 2023 06:36 AM
        Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
        UK bank stocks in 2023: Where next for Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays and HSBC?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        February 22, 2023 02:59 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.