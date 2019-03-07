Daily Brexit update No sterling bounce yet as optimism ebbs

Another fresh weekly low for sterling

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 7, 2019 11:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Brexit update: No sterling bounce yet as optimism ebbs

Another fresh weekly low for sterling signals no further progress this week by Britain and the European Union in reaching an accord on how the former can exit as painlessly as possible. Downing Street, lately a source or pragmatic optimism about prospects of the latest round of talk spearheaded by UK Attorney General, has turned pessimistic. No. 10 notes that a breakthrough in the next 48 hours looks unlikely. This casts doubt on plans for next week, when Prime Minister Theresa May has promised parliament a fresh opportunity to vote on a revamped Brexit deal. If there a no fresh terms—particularly on the backstop—to vote on, the chances of MPs giving May’s deal the nod diminish.

That opens up wider uncertainty about whether Britain can achieve an agreement with enough time by its 29th March deadline. The backdrop is a European Union whose key officials are becoming sterner about the terms of any extension of the article 50 negotiating period, implying even more of a snarl up should a request be forthcoming whilst political rancour is heightened.

The pound has duly fallen half a per cent to the edge of the $1.30 handle. It has been more resilient against a weaker euro.

Related tags: Euro Sterling May Forex Brexit EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 06:39 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.