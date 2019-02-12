Daily Brexit update Hold your nerve and keep waiting

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 12, 2019 11:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Brexit update: ‘Hold your nerves’… and keep waiting

Theresa May continues to add dates to the Brexit calendar at a faster pace than progress on her key action points. Tuesday’s statement in the Commons, predictably, offered no fresh news about discussions with Brussels with which the government is at an impasse, or concrete initiatives to break another stalemate between the Prime Minister and Parliament. But we do have lots of dates. Wednesday 13th is the PM’s hypothetical deadline for returning to the House to inform MPs of changes secured from the EU on the Northern Ireland backstop. Since doing that has definitely turned out differently in practice than in theory, May’s conditional Valentine’s Day date for a further Commons debate is set to kick in. The PM had initially promised another round of votes on Thursday, but these will almost certainly not happen anymore after Downing Street noted it was "clear that discussions with the EU will need a little more time” to conclude. May set another conditional date of 27th February to debate and vote on Brexit deal amendments, if her progress report a day earlier is as light as Tuesday

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May wants MPs to ‘hold their nerves’, denying that the government is merely running the clock down to 29th March even though substantive talks on changes to the backstop have yet to begin. With Downing Street continuing to insist that there will be no Brexit delay, sterling has volatility has been rising again over the last few sessions. Against the dollar, the pound notched a 3-week low before bouncing as much as 65 pips almost back to $1.29, shortly after Bank of England governor Mark Carney made similar comments to those in his press conference last week, expecting “modest tightening” might be required if current economic expansion continued. The governor has noted on numerous occasions that the key condition for such expansion is some sort of orderly Brexit. There are 45 days to go.

How this affects our Brexit Top 10 markets:

GBP/USD: The rebound got as far as $1.2883 resistance that echoes failure highs from Monday. Below here, a return to the $1.2830 low looks logical.

GBP/JPY: Back under the long-standing pivot of 142.75, though three 142.80-ish lows point to stability.

EUR/USD: Range, range, and more range. A possible extension to the downside below $1.13 ($1.1254) looks false now with the euro on a solid 40-pip bounce. The top remains a little above $1.15.

EURGBP: Euro in control here too for a second straight daily rise that could be eyeing a 5th February top of 88.21.

UK 100: A flimsy gain of less than 0.1% whilst global markets rally more definitively on trade deal hopes. Big drops by consumer shares like Sainsbury’s and Tui, the struggling tourism firm, weigh.

Germany 30: One of the most solid sessions for some time lifts the DAX 1%.

Lloyds: Lloyds rises almost in line with the market, adding 0.4%.

Barclays: The overseas-facing bank catches more global tailwind, rising 0.7%

Tesco: A 0.7% drop partly with an eye to Sainsbury’s. The takeover regulator has extended the deadline for scrutinising the latter’s bid for Asda.

Barratt: Renewed Brexit jitters need to go somewhere in the equity market. After rising over 20% for the year so far by last week, the biggest housebuilder’s shares were primed for a trim
Related tags: May Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest May articles

European trading week starts on a cautious note
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 22, 2019 06:00 AM
    Sterling can get its Johnson on for a spell
    By:
    Global author
    May 24, 2019 02:42 PM
      FTSE propped up by Trump's trade olive branch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 24, 2019 05:49 AM
        Sterling delays the inevitable
        By:
        Global author
        May 23, 2019 12:14 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.