CSPC Pharmaceutical Focus on the Ascending Triangle

CSPC Pharmaceutical (1093), a drug maker, announced that 1Q net income rose 21.8% on year to 1.16 billion yuan and operating profit grew 0.6% to 1.16 billion yuan on revenue of 6.13 billion yuan, up 11.5%.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 28, 2020 8:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

CSPC Pharmaceutical (1093.HK): Focus on the Ascending Triangle

CSPC Pharmaceutical (1093), a drug maker, announced that 1Q net income rose 21.8% on year to 1.16 billion yuan and operating profit grew 0.6% to 1.16 billion yuan on revenue of 6.13 billion yuan, up 11.5%.

After the announcement of 1Q result, the stock jumped 6%. However, the stock failed to close above the April high at HK$17.20. Currently, the stock eased around 3%.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

On a daily chart, the stock remains trading within the ascending triangle. A upside breakout could mean the bullish reversal signal. Otherwise, A break below the rising trend line could signal a continuation of the previous down trend.

In fact, both 20-day and 50-day moving averages are flattening. The RSI is capped by a resistance level at 59, but supported by a rising trend line at same time. Both indicators would suggest the lack of momentum for the prices.

In this case, the reader should consider a neutral bias and focus on the breakout signal in the future. 

A clear break above HK$17.20 (the high of April) could consider a rise to the next resistance level at HK$19.26 (the high of March.

In an alternative scenario, crossing below HK$15.00 (the previous low) might bring a return to $13.12 (the low of March).
Related tags: Equities Earnings China

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
Today 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
Today 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
Today 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
Today 06:20 AM
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
Today 01:53 AM
VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
Yesterday 11:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 03:34 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.