China Real Estate Developers Remain Under Pressure

China's house prices index in 100 cities rose 0.53% on month in June, rising for the fourth month. Besides, China's second hand home sales rose 20% on year. Above economic data suggests that the real estate market in China is recovering after the outbreak of COVID-19. However, the stock in this industry does not perform as good as the economic data.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewRecently, China Evergrande announced that the contracted sales in the first six months of 2020 was up 23.8% on year to 348.84 billion yuan.The stock price peformance of Evergrande is one of the strongest stocks in China real estate industry. The stock soard around 180% from March low to HK$28.00 in July. After that, the prices fell around 25% from July's high.On a daily chart, the stock broke below the 20-day moving average after posting an inverted V-shape reversal pattern.In addition, the prices broke below the rising trend line drawn from May.To conclude, as long as the resistance level at HK#23.20 (38.2% fibonacci retracement) is not surpassed, the stock should consider a drop to the overlapping support levels at HK$19.20 and HK$16.75 respectively.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewRecently, China Vanke reported that contracted sales from January to June dropped 4% on year to 320.48 billion yuan.From a technical point of view, the stock sharply retreated from July's high at HK$29.80 on a daily chart.Currently, the prices returned to the level below both 20-day and 50-day moving averages.The relative strength index broke below the neutrality level at 50 and the rising trend line drawn from March.Bearish readers could set the nearest resistance level at HK$26.55 (the previous high), while the support levels would be located at HK$23.85 (the low of May) and HK$21.70 (the low of March).Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewOn a daily chart, the stock reversed course to the downside after a high close on July 6.Since then it has accelerated to the downside.Currenlty it has returned to levels below both 20-day and 50-day moving average.The technical configuration is favoring a Bearish Bias.Downside support would only appear at HK$9.45 (intraday low of June 30) and HK$9.08 (intraday low of May 25).Bearish buyers should take the level of HK$10.48 as the Key Resistance (Stop-loss) level.